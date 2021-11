SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Launch Real Estate is pleased to announce the sale of 6426 E Exeter Blvd, for $5,750,000 represented by Chris Karas. Built by Brimley Development, this perfect Arcadia home offers high level finishes throughout. This exclusive privately gated street is a rare find. First class timeless finishes with Camelback Mountain views make this home a showstopper. From the moment you walk in you are swept away by the sophistication and the endless design details throughout. Tall ceilings, natural light, lush landscaping and open spaces set this home apart. The chef's kitchen is the center of the home with it opening up to the cozy great room.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO