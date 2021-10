The best player on the Iowa football team’s offense touches the ball every play, but he doesn’t have a passing, rushing or receiving yard to show for it. Center Tyler Linderbaum is the catalyst of the No. 9 Hawkeyes (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten Conference) offense, which needs a better showing this week when it travels to Camp Randall Stadium to face the University of Wisconsin (4-3, 2-2). Linderbaum is attracting national attention for his play and highlights of him finishing blocks 20 yards down field routinely make the internet rounds during Iowa games.

