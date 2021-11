The Nintendo Switch has been a runaway hit since its launch all the way back in 2017. Nintendo's hybrid console has been warmly received by gamers of every walk of life, but it has suffered in the one area that all other console makers have done well in: online services. We were excited to see that Nintendo was expanding its online offerings when it recently announced its Online + Expansion Pack, which launched yesterday. The Online + Expansion Pack option does come at a cost, $49.99/year to be exact, but that brings all the features we enjoyed from the base Online pass and access to the library of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games listed with the announcement.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO