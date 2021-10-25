CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Halloween Jazz Concert and Dance Fundraiser

By Brooke Gilmore
arkvalleyvoice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for a Halloween activity that also gives back? Starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 30, the SteamPlant will host a Halloween Jazz Concert and Dance fundraiser for Haven for...

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Hudson Valley Concert Fundraiser Announces 2021 Show

What could be better than a live concert at a great venue with a super line-up of bands playing? I’ll tell you what’s better. Having all of the above, and knowing that all of the proceeds are going to some of the best charities in the area. That’s exactly what’s happening at The Chance Theater on Crannell Street in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 6PM.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
bigislandnow.com

Kamuela Philharmonic to Host Public Halloween Concert

The Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra is offering an open-air Halloween concert on Friday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm at Kona Commons Shopping Center. The concert is free and open to the public, offering a symphonic selection of family music in celebration of Halloween. Ten musicians will offer musical selections from The Addams Family, Nightmare Before Christmas, Wicked!, Haunted Carousel, and Phantom of the Opera, along with more classic selections and local favorites.
MUSIC
HometownLife.com

Farmington Community Band hosting free Halloween concert

The Farmington Community Band Music Organization announced its annual Halloween musical bash with an entertaining array of music for kids of all ages. The 60-piece Farmington Concert Band under the direction of Damien Crutcher, presents “A Mixed Bag of Treats” 3 p.m. Oct. 24 at the North Farmington High School auditorium, 32900 W. 13 Mile Road.
FARMINGTON, MI
Gilroy Dispatch

Gavilan jazz concert returns

After taking a break last year, the Jazz @ Gavilan Concert is returning Nov. 4 at 7:30pm to the Gavilan College Theater, 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. This year the show will feature two groups including Gavilan faculty member, pianist Dahveed Behroozi’s ensemble and Los Angeles-based pianist Vardan Ovsepian’s ensemble. Both...
MUSIC
highlandsranchherald.net

Jazz group to play in free concert

Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Littleton United Methodist Church, 5894 S. Datura St., Littleton. 303-794-6379. The well-known jazz group was a favorite of the late Charlie Carroll, who brought the Littleton Jazz Festival to town for fans, and was an active LUMC member.
LITTLETON, CO
Antelope Valley Press

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra plans Halloween concert

The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m., Oct. 31 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road. As long as the state rules do not change again, there will be a live concert with a live audience. Everyone will need to wear a mask.
TEHACHAPI, CA
JC Post

Holiday Jazz Concert is scheduled in December

In partnership with the CL Hoover Opera House, Aging Well will be hosting a Holiday Jazz Concert on December 18th. The fundraising event, sponsored by R2B4 Bramlage Family Foundation, will feature the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra who is one of the nation’s preeminent big bands, performing classic and original repertoire.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Homeless
Cleveland.com

19 musicians team up to host fundraising concerts for local teacher

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Nineteen Cleveland bands and musicians will give back to a local teacher with a series of five shows set to take place Nov. 8-12. The concerts, hosted at the Winchester Music Tavern, the Beachland Ballroom, B-Side and Coda, will support Amy Baker. Baker is a teacher at Broadview Heights charter school Insightful Minds Community of Learning, and she focuses on adapting courses for students with autism. According to a press release, Baker had pregnancy complications and gave birth to her son at 31 weeks, and experienced a lengthy hospital stay as a result.
CLEVELAND, OH
kymkemp.com

HSU School of Dance, Music, and Theatre Holding Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra Concert October 30th

This is a press release from the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre:. Please join the Humboldt State University School of Dance, Music, and Theatre for a live instrumental concert featuring the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, October 30th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. Before purchasing tickets for this live event, please familiarize yourself with current campus COVID-19 guidelines which are detailed on the ticketing link. Also note that because proof of vaccination is required for admission, children under 12 will not be admitted at this time. Advance purchase of tickets is strongly recommended as only 70 seats will be sold, allowing for social distancing. $10 General, $5 Child aged 12-18, FREE for HSU students with ID.
THEATER & DANCE
AM 1450 KMMS

Bozeman Symphony Plans Incredible Halloween Weekend Concert

The Bozeman Symphony will be performing for two nights in Willson Auditorium. On Saturday, October 30 and Sunday, October 31, the Bozeman Symphony will be playing two pieces of music, Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 3 and Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique. If you have never been to the symphony before or don't...
BOZEMAN, MT
communityadvocate.com

Kits for Kids holds dance, fundraiser

MARLBOROUGH – Kits for Kids collaborated with Macaroni Kids of Marlborough to hold a free Halloween themed dance for children and families in the area on Oct. 22 at the Best Western hotel in Marlborough. Raffles at the event helped raise money for Kits for Kids. Jay and Heather Johnston...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
WHIZ

Holiday Bazaar Fundraiser Held by the Zanesville Devilettes Dance Team

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The holiday season is approaching and the Zanesville High School Devilettes Dance Team started off with their annual Devilette Holiday Bazaar fundraiser at the Secrest Auditorium. The fundraiser includes multiple vendors that had a lot of holiday items and more. Wayne Carpenter, Director of the Devilettes Dance Team...
ZANESVILLE, OH
soulofmiami.org

The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series 11/5/21

We are very pleased to present the return of “The Sunshine Jazz Concert Series”, to be presented on the first Friday monthly at The Sandrell Rivers Theater. This lovely venue’s namesake is near and dear to our hearts, and the theme of our first event is as well. Please join us for a birthday tribute to SJO Founding Father “The Mahj” China Valles! The evening’s music magic will feature dear friends “Mojo Ike and Lady Val Woods Band”. 7:30 PM – 10:30 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021 at The Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33127; 305-284-8800 | Free Covered Parking; https://www.sandrellriverstheater.com; Admission $16.00 | Tickets/Reservations can be purchased on the Sandrell Rivers Theater website, and at the box office. *Become a new SJO member or renew your membership and admission to our December 3rd concert will be waived! Please contact us at: ChinaVallesSJO@gmail.com.
MIAMI, FL
Anniston Star

JSU hosts jazz concert, photo exhibit on rural South

New sights and sounds as entertainment this month will put us in an art state of mind. The JSU Jazz Ensemble will perform lively rhythms and a blend of harmonies, while a showing of faculty art and photographic images by a visiting artist present the adventure of discovering a variety of musical voices and people living in out-of-the-way places.
VISUAL ART
Baltimore Times

Mount Hebron Presbyterian Church Hosts Jazz Concert

Hello everyone, I sure hope you enjoyed this past weekend. I sure did. I attended the Charlie Tilghman and Sphinx Club celebration down on Division Street. It was a very nice event and they were able to complete the program and the live entertainment before the rain started. I want to thank all who bought my books and allowed me to autograph them for you. It was so great seeing some of the old timers that used to hang out on Pennsylvania Avenue back in the day. I saw Wayne Poulson; Brice Peterson; Danny Henson; Seleh Rahman the Master Furrier; brothers, Milton and Charlie Dugger; Justin Hugh, member of Arch Social Club; Robert Burkett; Rev. Willie Ray; Van Anderson; and Kaleb Tshamba representing the Arch Social Club, just to name a few.
BALTIMORE, MD

