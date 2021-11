It has been over 10 months since the last time Jordan Morris took the pitch for the Seattle Sounders. Morris, who has blossomed into one of Major League Soccer’s brightest stars since signing with the Rave Green as a Homegrown Player in 2016, last played for the Sounders in the 2020 MLS Cup final. After several years starring with his hometown club, to the tune of 41 goals and 23 assists in 121 MLS matches, Morris went on loan with EFL Championship side Swansea City.

