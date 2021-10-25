2 dead, 4 injured, including Boise officer, in Idaho mall shooting, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A shooting at an Idaho mall Monday afternoon left two people dead and four others injured, including a Boise police officer, authorities confirmed.

Update 11:56 p.m. EDT Oct. 25: In a news release issued late Monday, Boise police confirmed that the suspect was in critical condition at an area hospital and that the officer who was hurt has been treated and released. Police haven’t released any other information about the victims, officer or the suspect.

“No additional information will be released by the Boise Police Department about the other victims treated at the hospital,” the department stated.

The mall had been secured by Monday evening, and police said it would remain closed as the investigation continues.

Update 7:22 p.m. EDT Oct. 25: Officials with the Boise Police Department confirmed during a news conference that officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who is in custody but has not been identified publicly, The Associated Press reported.

Boise police stated earlier in the day that the shooting injured six people. Boise Chief of Police confirmed during the news conference that two of the victims injured had died, the Idaho Statesman reported.

The majority of the mall had been cleared by early evening, but police told the AP that they are still looking for any additional victims.

Original report: According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a Milwaukee Street Mall shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The department confirmed in a later tweet that a suspect is in custody.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Statesman verified that Boise Towne Square mall is located at 350 N. Milwaukee St.

According to the newspaper, paramedics removed at least one person from the building on a gurney, and the patient was taken from a Macy’s store.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

