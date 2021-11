One night, when Chad Varga was a little boy, his mother stabbed him. Despite this, on another night, Varga stood in front of her, facing her boyfriend. He took the beating meant for his mom and, after that, he knew that he had a decision to make. He stood up, wiped the blood off of his face, tried to take a deep breath, and he looked at himself in the mirror.

WYOMING STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO