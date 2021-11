Tim Kleinschmidt, 53, of Indianapolis Indiana, passed away on Oct.19, 2021. He was born in San Diego, CA on Dec. 5, 1967. Tim worked as a sales representative for Fibertech Premium Mulch. A fixture of the Southside, the life of every party, and always beaming with an infectious smile, Tim was an active member in both the Perry Meridian Dad’s Club and the St. Barnabas Men’s Club. Tim graduated from Perry Meridian High School in 1986, he played softball with his best friends, and coached his two sons in baseball and football, spending many days at the Edgewood ball diamonds. Tim enjoyed spending his time fishing, shooting, and golfing.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 10 DAYS AGO