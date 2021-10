Did you know that there are tours available of the most haunted house in Illinois?. I have been lucky enough to have to opportunity to go ghost hunting with some experts. Dan and Larry of The Ghosthunter Dan Norvell Project have taken me out a couple of times. My first experience was at Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford. Unfortunately, we did not find anything. My second adventure was at Tinker Swiss Cottage in Rockford. That one was very successful. We got lots of activity that night. Check out part of my experience.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO