Locke and Key boss teases show's "greatest threat" in season 3

By Amy West
digitalspy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocke & Key spoilers follow. Locke & Key's second season only landed on Netflix a few days ago, but that hasn't stopped showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill from teasing what to expect in the horror drama's already-filmed third outing. Following on from season one, the recently-released episodes follow...

IGN

Locke & Key: Season 2 Review

Below is a spoiler-free review of Locke & Key Season 2, which debuts on Netflix on Oct. 22. When Netflix finally released the first season of Locke & Key after nearly a decade of failed adaptations, it felt like a bittersweet victory. Yes, the characters were perfectly cast and Keyhouse was a character unto itself, but the tone was so different that it lost some of the charm and excitement of the original — even if some of the changes to the story hinted at a better Season 2. When the new season runs with those changes, it is a compelling, exciting, and at times even poignant show about memories and the fears of growing up, with an exquisitely despicable villain and some great set pieces. But when it remembers to go back to the source material, the season ends up feeling rushed and undercooked, with yet another bittersweet installment that has some great ideas and a not-so-great execution.
Cosmopolitan

Locke and Key season 3 release date, cast, trailer and more

Locke and Key season 2 dropped on 22nd October, and already it's one of the top watched shows on Netflix UK. Fans are obsessed with the second series, which follows three siblings who move into a mysterious house following their father's murder. The big question is, will there be a...
Collider

‘Locke & Key’s Connor Jessup and Darby Stanchfield on What They’re Most Excited About in Season 2 and Tease Season 3

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of Locke & Key.]. From co-showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill and adapted from the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, the second season of the Netflix original series Locke & Key finds the three Locke siblings – Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) – navigating life as keepers of the keys that were hidden throughout their ancestral home, Keyhouse. As they continue to test the power unique to each key, they also learn that they might not have completely shaken the demons that they thought they had defeated.
Rottentomatoes.com

Locke & Key Season 2 Raises the Stakes, Cast and Producers Say

Locke & Key is one of Netflix’s comic book–adaptation success stories. Originally published from 2008-2013, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s epic was a unique mix of family drama, horror, and magic. It immediately inspired interest from Fox, spawning a pilot in 2011 starring Miranda Otto as the Locke family matriarch, Nina. It did not go to series. In 2017, a new version of the series went into development at Hulu, but after the streaming service passed, Netflix picked it up on the strength of a second pilot — but asked all the principal cast except Jackson Robert Scott, who plays young Bode Locke, be replaced. The resulting first season favored the magic and family over the horror, but proved to be a hit on Netflix, which commissioned a second and third season.
Person
Carlton Cuse
Person
Jackson Robert Scott
Person
Connor Jessup
Person
Emilia Jones
The Verge

Locke and Key’s second season is darker but loses the magic

Netflix’s show about teens fighting demons with magical keys is back, but Locke and Key’s second season makes some big changes. The pace is faster, the tone is darker, and with that, it loses some of the magic that made the show so interesting in the first place. Things don’t...
thecinemaholic.com

Locke and Key Season 2 Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained

Things are getting dangerous fast for the Locke family and the safe-keepers of the magical keys as ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 begins to gather steam. Episode 2, titled ‘The Head and the Heart,’ gives us some crucial information about what happened to Rendell Locke and his friends, and we also see some characters from the past reappear in the present. Dodge (as Gabe) continues down a sinister path, but a slight hitch seems to have slowed the demon down temporarily. There is a lot of good stuff to dive into in ‘Locke and Key’ season 2 episode 2, so let’s get right to it. SPOILERS AHEAD.
Kokomo Perspective

‘Locke & Key’ EPs on Season 2’s Dive Into the Key’s Mythology & Revolutionary War Scenes

Are you ready for Netflix’s Locke & Key to unlock some of its biggest secrets?. For the sophomore season of the streamer’s fantasy series, based on the graphic novels of the same name written by Joe Hill and illustrated by Gabriel Rodríguez, expect to learn more about the mythos behind the fantastical keys hidden around the Lockes’ ancestral home, and the demon(s) hell-bent on using the keys’ magic to rule the world.
thecinemaholic.com

Locke and Key Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Locke and Key’ follows the adventures of the Locke family in their ancestral home that’s full of magical keys. The constant battle between the Locke children who guard the powerful keys and demonic entities that try to steal them has raged on for two seasons and given us many an epic moment. The tumultuous season 2 finale also seems to be taking the story in a new direction, and there might just be more to the Keyhouse saga.
POPSUGAR

Locke & Key Has Already Been Renewed For a Third Season — Here's What We Know So Far

Season two of Locke & Key may have just landed on Netflix, but we're already thinking ahead to season three. As fans of the show may remember, Netflix renewed the popular series all the way back in December 2020. According to Variety, the renewal was announced as the second season finished filming. "We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in season 3, and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix," showrunner Carlton Cuse said at the time.
Decider

What Time Does ‘Locke & Key’ Season 2 Premiere on Netflix?

It’s almost time for Netflix to unlock a new season of their hit fantasy series Locke & Key. Based on the graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, after a very long development process the first season of the series finally hit the streamer on February 7, 2020. And now, after a long break while the cast filmed Season 2 — and Season 3 — the sophomore season will throw more magical keys directly into your eyeballs in a matter of hours.
pophorror.com

ComiXology Holds ‘Locke & Key’ Sale As Netflix Debuts Season 2

Got plans for the weekend? You may want to set aside some time to catch up on Netflix’s Locke & Key! Season 2 premieres Friday, October 22! In related news, ComiXology is having a big horror sale right now that ends soon, featuring the comics that inspired the series up to 90% off. What a steal!
Observer

‘Locke & Key’ Showrunner Explains Season 2’s Departure from the Comics & What’s Next

This piece contains spoilers for season two of Locke & Key. Locke & Key is one of the most celebrated horror graphic novels of the past few years, a story as dark and terrifying as it is nuanced and emotional. The story follows the Locke kids, who move back to their ancestral home after their father is brutally murdered, and discover that their new home is full of magical keys with different powers—and also an otherworldly demon hellbent on destroying their family.
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘Insecure’ Final Season, ‘All American,’ ‘Locke & Key’

A pair of HBO staples begin their seasons this week — and in the case of Insecure, its last season. The next seven days will also bring the opening of baseball’s World Series, the return of a CW favorite and the second season of Netflix’s Locke & Key. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. The Big Show Insecure will close out its run on HBO with a 10-episode fifth season...
thecinemaholic.com

Do Kinsey and Tyler Die in Locke and Key Season 2?

‘Locke and Key’ on Netflix follows the adventures of the Locke family children in their ancestral house. Full of magical keys and mystery, Keyhouse becomes the site of epic battles between the Locke family and the demonic forces trying to take control of the keys. Since adults naturally forget about magic, as the youngest members of the Locke family, Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode bear the responsibility of protecting the keys. This puts them directly in the way of constant danger, and season 2 has the two older siblings battling a small army of demons. So do Kinsey and Tyler die? Let’s take a closer look. SPOILERS AHEAD.
thecinemaholic.com

Does Jackie Die in Locke and Key Season 2?

‘Locke and Key’ centers around the Locke family home, Keyhouse, and the many magical keys it holds. The children of the family— Tyler, Kinsey, and Bode, become the de facto protectors of the powerful keys and battle against the demonic forces that seek to control them. However, so desperate is the demonic echo Dodge to steal the keys that it uses anyone it can to endanger not just the Locke family but also their friends. In season 2, Tyler’s girlfriend Jackie becomes one such victim of circumstance and gets infected by Dodge’s new demonic key. However, Tyler then forges another key to try and save her. Does Jackie survive? Or does she perish? Let’s find out.
FanSided

How to watch Locke and Key Season 2 tonight based on your timezone

Locke and Key Season 2 is finally releasing this Friday, October 22, 2021, on Netflix. We’ve been waiting for more than a year now for the second season and finally, the wait is almost over. Like many shows, the series adapted from the Joe Hill Gabriel Rodríguez comic book series of the same name was postponed due to the pandemic.
Las Vegas Herald

How to Watch Locke and Key season 2 Online Streaming For Free

Locke and Key season 2 is fast approaching and, finally, we have an official release date to look forward to. Not only that, but a first teaser trailer for the supernatural horror show has arrived, too. The next instalment in Netflix's adaptation of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's comic series...
