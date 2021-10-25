San Angelo's En Plein Air Texas Finale is All Week. Here’s How to Enjoy It

SAN ANGELO, TX — En Plein Air Texas is an arts competition and its reach, at least inside the Lone Star State, is exclusive to San Angelo. With “Texas” in the name, leaders have staked statewide a claim in a fast-growing arts sensation growing in popularity across the nation.

Co-founder and co-chair Barbara Rallo said the idea to launch En Plein Air Texas in San Angelo came where she and her husband Bob were vacationing in Maryland nearly a decade ago.

“I don’t know, maybe we were looking for a place to retire,” Rallo said.

While on vacation and at a shop in Easton, Maryland, Rallo saw a brochure for the annual Plein Air Easton, an arts festival that invited painters from all over the nation to produce art depicting the local scene in the picturesque city near the waters of Chesapeake Bay.

“The Easton event blew me away,” Rallo said. There, she saw a small city arts scene come alive with artists from all over painting subjects that defined the area. She networked with the event’s founders and met all of the artists.

“I thought, oh good grief! We can become the next Easton!” Rallo said. Rather than retire elsewhere, the Rallos came home determined to stay in San Angelo.

Name Fort Concho Stables En Plein Air Texas art exhibit in 2020 Copyright En Plein Air Texas

San Angelo offers its own unique flair to the En Plein Air movement, Rallo explained. “We have private ranches. Some of these ranches are 2-3 hours away. There’s nothing like this,” she said. Most of the ranches incorporated into this year’s event are within an hour distance from San Angelo or less, she said. En Plein Air Texas artists can choose between at least six nearby ranches.

Name Artist Olena Babek at En Plein Air Texas 2020 Copyright En Plein Air Texas

En Plein Air Texas, founded in 2014, is in its eighth year. Back in the first year, Rallo and her co-chair Treva Boyd seeded the event by fundraising just $13,000. Today, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Director Howard Taylor said this year’s event will raise $250,000, with 60 percent going to the artists and the remainder to the museum to underwrite its acclaimed children’s programs. It has become a major annual fundraising event for SAMFA.

This year, 33 artists are in the competition, most of them world renown, and they travel here from all over the country to compete.

En Plein Air for Everyone

The finale of the 2021 En Plein Air happens from October 27 until October 30 . Casual observers may see the artists within the city limits of San Angelo starting Wednesday, October 27. Gallery Verde, 417 S. Oakes St, will be the headquarters where anyone can stop by and ask where each of the competing artists are setup and painting. Already, artists have been out at ranches. Over the weekend, several artists were spotted at Scrub Oak Ranch north of San Angelo, for example.

Name Several artists were spotted at Scrub Oak Ranch north of San Angelo Oct. 24, 2021 Copyright MG Koenig

Here are ways you can enjoy En Plein Air Texas this week:

Note: There is also an app in the Apple App Store, “En Plein Air,” that allows you to track where the artists are . Also, a full event guide is available in *pdf .

Wednesday, Oct 27 – San Angelo Paint Day

Name Artist Shawn Cornell speaking to San Angelo ISD students at the International Water Lily Ponds during the 2020 En Plein Air Copyright En Plein Air

Saturday, Oct 30 – Roping Paint-Out, Mini-Pearls of the Conchos, Judge’s Talk, Art Sale & Demos — From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. the following EPAT events happen: