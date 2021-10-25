New Tools Added to Lytx Driver App

VP of Marketing at Sensor Tower, the leading solution for mobile marketers, app developers and industry analysts for mobile insights. A year and a half after the radical changes brought to consumer behavior from Covid-19, brands of all sizes are still navigating the pandemic-driven tumult in technology usage. According to Nielsen’s March 2021 “Total Audience Report,” U.S. adults spent about 20 hours per week on average using apps or the internet on smartphones in quarter three of 2020, along with an additional seven hours and 45 minutes per week online on a computer and over 10 hours per week using apps or the web on a tablet. And, as more tech-savvy Gen Z members enter into adulthood, I believe it’s inevitable that digital devices will only take up more mindshare.

