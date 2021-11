DALLAS -- The message out of the Stars locker room on Wednesday night wasn't doom and gloom, but instead one of encouragement even if the outcome was disappointing. Make no mistake - the Stars should've won that game. It's up to them to hold a one-goal lead in the late stages of regulation and find a way to close it out especially against a depleted Vegas Golden Knights team. That's a tough one to stomach, no doubt.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO