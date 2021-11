Arshbro is an artist, a lyricist, a record producer, a father and an all round phenomenon. Music has always been an important part of his life, he never really went into it until 2019 when he moved into a house with a musician who was also just getting into producing and mixing. Opportunities began to rise for me and Hefinally tapped into the creative side of his personality and let it shine. He released Pull Up along with a music video so people could really get to know Arshbro. Setting the pace, he then released Don’t Leave which remains in the hearts of his most loyal fans till date.

