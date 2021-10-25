Quietus Khan is back with a statement on a new album

Just in time for Halloween, Lucifer are back with a phenomenal new album, one with artwork that transforms ‘an image of being a victim’ into one of defiant power. Lucifer IV is one of those rare times that you can judge a book by its cover. In this case, the cover belongs to Lucifer‘s latest full-length, arriving two days before Halloween. With singer Johanna Sadonis illuminated in red while bound to a wooden cross against a black, featureless background, the album’s artwork is stunning, almost chilling at first glance. “Well, I had the idea,” Johanna says to HollywoodLife, as she and Nicke Anderson spoke about the new release. “I’ve seen other women on crosses, and I always found that very striking. There’s a famous picture of Diamanda Galás shot by Annie Leibovitz. And there is Madonna famously on the cross on a tour, you know, where they lift her, and she sings, ‘Live To Tell.’ I think it’s so striking because people are so used to Jesus on the cross. And women used to be put on crosses as witches. To turn this into a powerful image, instead of an image of being a victim, I thought, is a great idea for an album cover.”

