Quietus Khan is back with a statement on a new album

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhan is back with a statement on a new album featuring 20 tracks titled, Living Off The Leftovers. The album is based on life experience, realism and...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Durk Flops On His Rolling Loud Set, Angry Fans Throw Bottles At Festival Stage

Over the past few days, Hip-Hop fanatics from all over have been hanging out in New York City, enjoying performances at Rolling Loud. This year’s lineup included names like 50 Cent, J. Cole, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Jack Harlow, and more. Unfortunately, as is the case with most festivals, some artists no-showed their set, including OTF Founder, Lil Durk.
MUSIC
respect-mag.com

BIA Is Back With ‘For Certain’ Deluxe Album

Multi-platinum-certified Boston-born and Los Angeles-based artist BIA unveils For Certain Deluxe Album. Get it HERE via Epic Records. She reupped, recharged, and reinvigorated her acclaimed debut EP with six brand new tracks. Among those, she recently shared “Besito” [feat. G Herbo]. Right out of the gate, it generated 5.7 million...
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

Roddy Ricch Insists On “No Skip” Policy For New Album

Roddy Ricch shared a sample of his second album on his Instagram Story last week, but fans must be patient for the follow up to 2019’s Please Excuse Me For Being Anti-Social. Roddy Ricch also announced last weekend, “For us to drop the album we gotta have a NO skip...
CELEBRITIES
1029thebuzz.com

New Bastille Album To Drop In February

Bastille’s new album, Give Me The Future, is set for release on February 4th, 2022. To celebrate the announcement, the band released their new single “No Bad Days,” on Tuesday (Oct. 19th) accompanied by the official video co-directed by lead singer Dan Smith. Smith described writing the album during the...
MUSIC
2dopeboyz.com

Fashawn Returns with New Album, ‘All Hail the King’

Grizzly City’s own is back to remake his thrown. After a four year hiatus, Fashawn is officially back in action with his new album, All Hail the King. His first project since 2017’s Manna EP. Clocking in at 27 minutes, the nine-track release is entirely produced by Sir Veterano and...
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Irene Jansen to appear on new Star One album

Irene Jansen of Karma and Ayreon has been revealed as one of the vocalists appearing on the new Star One album by Arjen Lucassen. Lucassen is the mastermind behind Ayreon, and is releasing the first new Star One album in over 10 years. The album, Revel In Time, is due out on February 18 via InsideOut Music. Available for pre-order on December 17, the album will come as Ltd. 2CD Digipak, Ltd. Deluxe 3CD+Blu-Ray Artbook (incl. a poster of the cover artwork), and as 180g Gatefold 2LP (incl. the album on CD & an LP-Booklet). CD2 features alternate versions of the same songs as CD1, but with different vocalists. Also available will be a 5.1 mix, a high-res audio version, and an exclusive, hour-long Behind The Scenes video, on the Blu-ray included in the Artbook. Arjen uses a different singer for each song, and those singers as well as the instrumentalists are being revealed on Arjen’s Facebook page.
MUSIC
this song is sick

Lane 8 Announces New Album, ‘Reviver’

Lane 8 has officially announced a new album! The This Never Happened boss announced on socials this morning that he has his fourth studio album ready to deliver. It’s titled Reviverand will contain 13 tracks. Reviver will follow up Lane 8’s acclaimed album from last year, Brightest Lights. According to...
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Rapper Tayy Floss Releases Official Video For “E-WAY” From His Debut EP, Gift Wrap

Brooklyn rapper Tayy Floss has been establishing himself on the NY Drill scene for quite sometime. After being featured on Grammy-nominated rapper Pop Smoke’s latest posthumous album FAITH (DELUXE) and releasing multiple singles, Tayy released his debut EP Gift Wrap. The 9-song EP displays diversity between his Drill and melodic sound. The EP also includes features from fellow Brooklyn natives Quelly Woo and Jay Gwuapo.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

Today (Oct. 22) is the effective epicenter of a stacked month for new music, with an absolute smorgasbord of albums hitting streamers, shelves, etc. We’ve highlighted 10 excellent spots to start, including the self-titled return of My Morning Jacket, Liz Harris’ career-spanning new album as Grouper, and Bedouine’s third lovely folk LP. But as we said, there’s zero shortage of worthwhile music out this week, so once you’re done with the list below, be sure to dig into the honorable mentions at the end—these 10 are just the tip of the iceberg. Enjoy!
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Tomi Thomas feat. Wale – “Hopeless Romantic” Remix

Nigerian creative Tomi tapped into hip hop for a floss remix of his hit track “Hopeless Romantic.” He collaborated with American rapper Wale for an incredible transformation of the song. The song is out now and is great timing, with Wale currently making press rounds after dropping Folarin II, the sequel to his popular 2012 mixtape. He was recently on New York’s Hot 97 program Ebro in the Morning, talking about how Nigerian artistry influences the music scene.
MUSIC
nashvillelifestyles.com

Jackson + Sellers Debut New Album

Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and the only true response is to “get weird.”. That was just the case for the new duo of Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers, and their first album as Jackson + Sellers is the result. You may recognize those names, since both women had (and still have) thriving solo careers as roots-rocking singer-songwriters. Tending to keep things close to the creative chest, each is normally fiercely independent, too. But when the pandemic hit and put their plans on hold, they decided to branch out, infusing Breaking Point (out Oct. 22) with a double dose of jagged-edge, femme-fatale power. And mostly, it was just for the hell of it.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Meet Mr. TrapNB, Sig H. B.

Sig H.B.’s music career began in none other than Zaytoven’s legendary “Mama’s Basement”. Bay Area (Northern California) but musically raised and bred in the Atlanta, it was only a matter of time before Sig was introduced to Gucci Mane. An instantaneous vibe created some of your favorite street classics and anthems! These soulful street collaborations between Sig and Gucci is how Trap R&B was born. Coming up in the mixtape era, Sig H.B. graced us with two mix tapes: “Listen Up” & “Trap & RnB”. Sig’s music began to be staple in the streets and in 2015 Sig dropped “Trap & RnB 2” shortly after relocating to LA. This is where in 2019 Sig was sought out to join Kayne West’s “Sunday Service Collective.” Singing with Kanye has given Sig the opportunity to sing and travel the world. All in the same short timeframe, Sig released his Ep “Can’t Back Down” a fan favorite. Delivering yet more sexy sultry anthems in 2020 his new single’s “My Heart “ and “You Deserve” produced by Zaytoven. In 2021, Sig is set to release ‘Late Night Foundations’ on October 27th which is a full introduction to him to the world.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

ARSHBRO latest Single I.D.G.A.F

Arshbro is an artist, a lyricist, a record producer, a father and an all round phenomenon. Music has always been an important part of his life, he never really went into it until 2019 when he moved into a house with a musician who was also just getting into producing and mixing. Opportunities began to rise for me and Hefinally tapped into the creative side of his personality and let it shine. He released Pull Up along with a music video so people could really get to know Arshbro. Setting the pace, he then released Don’t Leave which remains in the hearts of his most loyal fans till date.
MUSIC
djmag.com

Jay-Z drops two new tracks: listen

Jay-Z has shared two new tracks. The Brooklyn-born rapper and Roc Nation boss, who recently welcomed A$AP Ferg to his management roster, has dropped two new songs as part of the soundtrack for a forthcoming Netflix movie. Titled 'Guns Go Bang', which features Kid Cudi, and 'King Kong Riddim' with...
CELEBRITIES
Sonic State

Duran Duran Discuss Their New Album

John and Roger have spoken to iHeartRadio about the new Duran Duran album 'Future Past' - and despite the slightly saccharine and plasticy look of it all, it's a really insightful and open interview. They discuss past albums, reunions, live shows, and videos - including one with auteur filmmaker David Lynch at the production helm.
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Interview With Upcoming Artist TWOK

4 .When did you start making music? In the 9th grade just for fun . 5. How serious are you about your career? At this point I’m serious . I won’t let my potential go to waste. I have what it takes to blow. I know I can forever feed my family when this music pay off for me .
MUSIC
The Quietus

Björk Teases New Album In Interview

She's told Icelandic broadcaster RÚV that her tenth studio album is "for people who are making clubs at home in their living room" Björk has teased the first details of her next album. Speaking with Icelandic broadcaster RÚV, the artist said her as-yet untitled tenth studio album is made for...
MUSIC
uwfvoyager.com

Adele back with triumphant new album, ‘30’

Singer-songwriter Adele’s highly anticipated fourth studio album, “30,” will be released on Nov 19. The album comes roughly six years after the release of “25” in 2015. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter announced the album through a lengthy statement on Twitter detailing the creative process behind the album, which began in 2018.
WEIGHT LOSS
HollywoodLife

Lucifer’s Johanna Sadonis & Nicke Anderson Reveal How New Album Strikes Back Against The Patriarchy

Just in time for Halloween, Lucifer are back with a phenomenal new album, one with artwork that transforms ‘an image of being a victim’ into one of defiant power. Lucifer IV is one of those rare times that you can judge a book by its cover. In this case, the cover belongs to Lucifer‘s latest full-length, arriving two days before Halloween. With singer Johanna Sadonis illuminated in red while bound to a wooden cross against a black, featureless background, the album’s artwork is stunning, almost chilling at first glance. “Well, I had the idea,” Johanna says to HollywoodLife, as she and Nicke Anderson spoke about the new release. “I’ve seen other women on crosses, and I always found that very striking. There’s a famous picture of Diamanda Galás shot by Annie Leibovitz. And there is Madonna famously on the cross on a tour, you know, where they lift her, and she sings, ‘Live To Tell.’ I think it’s so striking because people are so used to Jesus on the cross. And women used to be put on crosses as witches. To turn this into a powerful image, instead of an image of being a victim, I thought, is a great idea for an album cover.”
MUSIC

