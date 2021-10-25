CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fingerprint Analysis Leads to Burglary Suspects in Custody

Mesa, Arizona
Mesa, Arizona
 6 days ago

On October 1, 2021, around 6:30 a.m., Mesa Police Officers responded to a burglary at an apartment located at 960 W. Southern Mesa, AZ. A witness told officers that he watched two people take items from the apartment through a broken bedroom window and then load them into a white Chevy S10 pickup truck with a camper shell over the bed.

When officers arrived, the suspects had already fled, but officers were able to collect several pieces of evidence left behind, to include latent prints.

The victim described the stolen items with such detail, some of which were old family heirlooms, allowing officers to search for these items at local pawn shops.

On October 3, 2021, one item was located at a shop that obtained the subject’s photo ID and fingerprint as part of the transaction.

This subject was identified as 36-year-old William Cloutier. In addition, another item from the burglary was pawned at the same shop by a different subject, identified as 30-year-old Frederick Fernandez, who also submitted a photo ID and print.

On October 5, 2021, Fernandez pawned six additional stolen items from the burglary at a different pawn shop that also obtained his photo ID and print as part of the transaction process.

On October 6, 2021, officers learned that the latent print taken from the broken window matched the print of Fernandez.

On October 12, 2021, Cloutier pawned three more stolen items from the burglary at a third pawn shop. Like the other two, this pawn shop also required a photo ID and fingerprint to complete the transaction.

Cloutier and Fernandez were taken into custody on October 13, 2021. Both men admitted to committing the burglary and pawning the items for money. While Cloutier was left alone in an interview room, he voiced to officers that he wanted to “go outside” and said, “I’m not staying in here.” Cloutier used a chair to stand up on and began pulling ceiling tiles down from the roof, causing about $1000 worth of damage. William Cloutier was booked into jail for the following charges and held on a $2500 bond:

  • 1 count ARS 13-1507A- 2nd Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony
  • 2 counts ARS 13-2307B- Trafficking Stolen Property, a class 2 felony
  • 1 count ARS 13-2503A2- Escape in the 2nd Degree, a class 5 felony
  • 1 count ARS 13-1602A1- Criminal Damage, a class 6 felony

Fernandez told officers that he still had a computer from the victim’s apartment at his residence. Officers wrote and served a search warrant, thus recovering the computer for the victim. Frederick Fernandez was booked into jail for the following charges and held on a $10,550 bond:

  • 1 count ARS 13-1507A- 2nd Degree Burglary, a class 3 felony
  • 2 counts ARS 13-2307A- Trafficking Stolen Property, a class 2 felony
  • 1 active MCSO Warrant

The victim in this case sent a gift basket of snacks and a personalized message to Detective Slade, who had been the point of contact in this case. Appreciation also goes out to Officer McCullough, Detective Vail, and Detective Zuczek who worked this case diligently until the suspects were apprehended.

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Crime Stoppers: Help identify burglary suspect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8:30 p.m., a call was made to the Grand Junction Police Department to report a burglary at the apartments located at 1100 North Ave. The caller reported he was walking out of his bedroom and saw an unknown male exiting...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Police Searching For Burglary Suspect

Billie Murphy was creative in his methods of entering and burglarizing Cato’s and Harbor Freight, but not clever enough. Murphy is wanted for two felony counts of Burglary of a Building. If you see Murphy or have any information on his whereabouts, contact MPPD at 903-575-4004.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Salina Post

Sheriff: Kan. burglary suspect was wearing a Halloween costume

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have made an arrest. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, law enforcement was notified of an intruder inside a residence at 217 W. 4th Street in Holton, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. Holton Police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the...
KANSAS STATE
NBC12

Suspect arrested in connection to store burglary

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to an early morning robbery in Henrico. Police were called around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 18 to the 7900 block of West Broad Street for a store burglary. Officers said a man was seen throwing an object through the...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Mesa Police Officers#Chevy
104.1 WIKY

Catalytic Theft Suspect In Custody

Evansville Police develop a suspect and make an arrest in connection with several catalytic converter thefts that have happened lately. Security cameras showed a man sawing off a device at Schmitt Refrigeration on Governor Street early Tuesday morning. Investigators said an earlier theft from a nearby church the day before...
EVANSVILLE, IN
fox44news.com

Temple PD detain burglary suspects, recover property

Temple Police held three men but released a fourth after responding to a burglary call over the weekend. Sunday morning at 2:38 a.m. officers responded to that call in the 1600 block of Eberhardt. On arrival they located and detained the four, including 19-year-old Fabian Fiso, 22-year-old Jonathan Albaladejo and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dpdbeat.com

Burglary Suspect’s Identity Sought

The Dallas Police department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two burglary suspects seen in these images taken from the victim’s surveillance video. On September 1, 2021, at approximately 5:30 a.m., the suspects entered a Game Stop located in the 2900 block of S. Buckner Boulevard and took assorted electronic items. This offense is will be documented under case number 168649-2021.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

JPD asks for help in locating burglary suspects

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department needs help identifying individuals wanted for burglarizing a local business located near Stonewall Street earlier this month. Their vehicle appears to be an early model Ford Ranger truck. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPPS(8477).
JACKSON, MS
987thecoast.com

SUSPECT WANTED FOR BURGLARY IN FOLSOM, ATLANTIC COUNTY

New Jersey State Police are looking for a man captured on a camera who burglarized a church on the Black Horse Pike in Folsom. Police say the suspect entered the parking lot of the Assembly of God Church and approached a shed; he stole several items. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a white Chevy work van.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
washingtoncounty.news

Robbery suspect in custody

The suspect in the robbery of the Tom Thumb convenience store has been apprehended according to Chipley Police Department. When the call came in on the morning of October 19, CPD responded and immediately began an investigation. During that investigation a store in Jackson County was also robbed, by, who investigators believed to be, the same suspect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary suspect found with over 100 packs of cigarettes

CHICO, Calif. - A man was arrested with about 129 packs of stolen cigarettes from a Rite Aid in Chico, according to the Chico Police Department. Officers responded to a commercial burglary at Rite Aid on W. East Ave. in Chico at about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday. Police said a man...
CHICO, CA
Crossville Chronicle

Suspect charged in business burglary

A Crossville man has been arrested in connection with the cutting of locks at a vehicle repair shop during which a vehicle was damaged in an apparent theft attempt. David Dewayne Farley, 31, 79 Wells Rd., is charged with one count each of burglary and vandalism. Farley will appear in...
CROSSVILLE, TN
WNDU

Elkhart Police looking for burglary suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Police are asking for help tracking down burglary suspects. They’re looking for the suspects who stole from the Riverside Terrace apartment building; you can see the suspects in the above video. If you have any information, you can call Michiana Crime Stoppers or the Elkhart...
ELKHART, IN
WJTV 12

Suspect in custody for shooting woman in head

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UPDATE: A Jackson man is in police custody in connection to a woman being shot in the head on Saturday in the 100 block of Cedars of Lebanon. According to JPD, warrants were issued for Elijah Tucker, 21, and Lavarsio Ratliff, 32, at Tucker’s residence and Tucker was taken into custody. […]
JACKSON, MS
clayconews.com

Police Attempting to Identify a Burglary Suspect in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - Newport News Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect in a commercial burglary earlier this month. On Saturday, October 9, 2021, shortly after 12 A.M., an unknown individual broke the front door glass of a restaurant in the 900 block of J. Clyde Morris Boulevard, entered the business, and stole money from the register.
VIRGINIA STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Arson Suspect in Custody

A 56-year-old man is in custody for allegedly starting a structure fire in Manitowoc earlier this week. Police say that Charles A. Cantrell the Third is being held at the County Jail on charges of Criminal Trespass to a Dwelling and Negligent Handling of Burning Materials. Lt. Robert Arps of...
MANITOWOC, WI
krcrtv.com

HCSO: Burglary suspect captured thanks to surveillance footage

EUREKA Calif. — The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office says a burglary suspect was caught in the act multiple times thanks to surveillance footage. The following is a press release from The Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Oct. 16, 2021, at about 11:20 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kwhi.com

WCSO SEARCHING FOR SUSPECTS IN DEALERSHIP BURGLARY

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspects from a burglary earlier this month at a dealership in Chappell Hill. The sheriff’s office says on October 16th, several unidentified suspects came to Family Motorsports and Toys on Highway 290 East and removed numerous items from the business. Stolen items included a 2013 Mercedes-Benz SUV, a white GMC Sierra flatbed truck and trailer, and a red Evo Forester 6 golf cart.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Norwalk Hour

Westport Police arrest suspect in summer burglary

WESTPORT — Police have arrested a Bridgeport man they say was involved with a burglary reported in town this summer. Westport police went to a residence around 3 p.m. on July 7 for a reported burglary. The homeowner told officers a bike and some jewelry was stolen, police said. The...
WESTPORT, CT
Mesa, Arizona

Mesa, Arizona

41
Followers
184
Post
726
Views
ABOUT

Mesa east of Phoenix in the East Valley section of the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is bordered by Tempe on the west, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community on the north, Chandler and Gilbert on the south along with Queen Creek, and Apache Junction on the east.

Comments / 0

Community Policy