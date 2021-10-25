The Most Boo-tiful time of the year to… work on computational thinking skills!

A poll of 2,000 adults found 8 in 10 use tactics and methods from their corporate lives to help run their families. More than four in 10 have taken budgeting skills from the office to their own homes, and just under half (46%) even use their corporate people-managing skills – on their own kids. The study found other work skills adults often use in their home lives include having the knowledge to help kids with homework, and making time for breaks to avoid burnout. And more than a quarter (27%) believe negotiation skills honed at work also come in handy when they get back to the house. Another 83% believe that if they didn’t keep on top of their family’s organization, it would be chaos – with women only slightly more likely to feel this way than men (87% compared to 80%). But 3 in 10 feel their family doesn’t appreciate just how much planning goes into making sure their lives run smoothly.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO