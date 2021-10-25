The Most Boo-tiful time of the year to… work on computational thinking skills!
By WFSU Public Media
wfsu.org
6 days ago
Halloween is around the corner and maybe you’ve been celebrating with 5 Little Pumpkins Sitting On A Gate, Itsy-Bitsy Spider, or Dem Bones that are just waiting to be attached and counted. Hopefully, soon, candy rewards will be sorted and divided. These Halloween activities introduce a perfect way to incorporate some...
About 10,000 Americans a day turn 60 (that’s roughly the same number of Americans born each day), and each of us passing that mark will live, on average, an additional 23 years and seven months. This is the baby boomer cohort, and along with the older “silent generation,” we hold 70% of the nation’s wealth. We vote — people in the 60-plus age group were about 50% more likely to cast a ballot in 2020 than those ages 18 to 29. But we also watch about five hours of television a day.
A poll of 2,000 adults found 8 in 10 use tactics and methods from their corporate lives to help run their families. More than four in 10 have taken budgeting skills from the office to their own homes, and just under half (46%) even use their corporate people-managing skills – on their own kids. The study found other work skills adults often use in their home lives include having the knowledge to help kids with homework, and making time for breaks to avoid burnout. And more than a quarter (27%) believe negotiation skills honed at work also come in handy when they get back to the house. Another 83% believe that if they didn’t keep on top of their family’s organization, it would be chaos – with women only slightly more likely to feel this way than men (87% compared to 80%). But 3 in 10 feel their family doesn’t appreciate just how much planning goes into making sure their lives run smoothly.
One of the most frequent questions I’m asked is the most important skill or competency that great leaders share. I’m pressed for this all the time, so I’ve done a lot of reflecting on my answer: in my opinion, one of the most crucial skills a leader can have is his or her ability to tell compelling stories. In fact, I believe that leadership is actually synonymous with storytelling; after organizations grow to a certain point and leaders are doing more influencing and managing than building and doing, it’s critical for them to be able to craft compelling narratives.
Retrocomputer enthusiasts will quite often be found pondering the great what ifs of their hobby. What if Commodore had had a half-way decent marketing division is a popular one, but the notoriously penny-pinching ways of Sinclair Research are also a plentiful source. What if Sinclair had won the competition for a computer in UK schools, not only the first time around when Acorn’s BBC Micro scooped the prize, but also what if they’d entered the fray once more in 1983 when there was another chance? [10p6] investigates this possibility, and comes up with a Spectrum desktop computer that you can see in the video below the break.
For many years, Jaleh Bisharat says her only outlet for natural beauty products was Whole Foods and farmers markets. Now she almost has too many options for products and outlets. The clean beauty industry, which favors products free of potentially harmful chemicals that can be found in mass-market cosmetics and...
As early as 3 years old, I can remember having a keen awareness of the world around me. I knew things in a way that was mature and odd for a child. I was barely 4 years old when my mom entrusted me with a list of instructions to follow in case she got sick during her high-risk pregnancy with my brother. I was often asked by family and neighbors to babysit other children even though I was a child myself.
This week, I attended a conference where Ariana Huffington was the keynote speaker. She spoke at length about the importance of sleep and rest. Huffington shared her story of blacking out and experiencing a severe cheek injury resulting in reconstructive surgery. What happened, you ask? Huffington formerly ran HuffPost where she experienced very high-stress levels, struggled with exhaustion, and tried to balance motherhood while building her career and empire. She knew she needed a break but was unwilling to take one — until she got that fateful wake-up call that changed her entire way of living and working. Huffington’s injury stopped her from working in an unsustainable way and forced her to put strict boundaries around her work. Huffington asked the attendees whether we had a stop time for our workday, which got me thinking.
(WTAJ)– A study done by a company has found that special effects and CGI don’t really make the horror movie even scarier. Results are in, and they are terrifyingly interesting. After going through more than half a million applications, FinaceBuzz chose Madi Koch to be the Horror Movie Heart Rate Analyst in a study where […]
The term “toxic positivity” has received a good deal of attention lately. Coming off the back of the “positivity movement” we are beginning to recognise while feeling happy is a good thing, overemphasising the importance of a positive attitude can backfire, ironically leading to more unhappiness.
Yes, research shows happier people tend to live longer, be healthier and enjoy more successful lives. And “very happy people” have more of these benefits relative to only averagely happy people. But pursued in certain ways, happiness or positivity can become toxic.
Our research, published in The Journal of Positive Psychology and involving almost 500 people,...
We humans like to take our time when it comes to growing up. Among the great apes, only chimpanzees come close to stretching out the years between key developmental milestones.
But even chimps are ready to get crunching with a full set of chompers by the time they're sexually mature. Homo sapiens don't grow their last few teeth until they're nearly out of the teenage years.
This mystery of the molars is a tricky one to solve, in spite of their emergence playing such a critical role in tracking shifts in our evolution. But researchers from the University of Arizona in the US...
You might know that the size of the pupils in our eyes changes depending on how well lit our environment is, but there's more to the story: Scientists have now discovered that the pupil also shifts in size depending on how many objects we're observing.
The more objects in a scene, the bigger the pupil grows, as if to better accommodate everything that it has to look at. This "perceived numerosity" is a simple and automatic reflex, the new research shows.
In a new study, researchers observed the pupil sizes of 16 participants while they looked at pictures of dots. In some...
Summary: Researchers have created the first body map of sensations experienced during hallucinations in people not experiencing psychosis. Leicester psychologists have, for the first time, created body-maps of the sensations which arise during hallucinations in people experiencing psychosis. The study, published in The Lancet’s EClinicalMedicine, provides the most extensive descriptive...
FROM GOOGLE DOCS TO EXCEL, EVERYTHING TO HELP YOU LEARN THE BASICS. Offering: Introduction to Google Suites including Google Docs. and Google Sheets, as well as Microsoft Word and Excel. *Receive a $50 Gift Card for Completing All Three Days*. (must call or email to sign up, only 8 seats...
Venture close enough to a black hole and you'll quickly learn how the force of gravity warps the very fabric of reality.
Here on Earth, gravity's time-bending effect is nowhere near as strong. It is, however, still measurable. What's more, physicists have set a new record in describing our planet's influence on the Universe's 'fabric' – they have done so on a millimeter scale.
It's a milestone well worth paying close attention to. Zooming in so close to the gentle curve of reality's foundations could help us resolve one of the most pressing problems in all of physics.
Researchers at JILA, a joint...
Might we never really pass on into nothingness? Has the world ended many times before? Are we in fact doomed to spend eternity unknowingly jumping from one dimension to the next? According to one TikTok theory, the answer is yes. And it's blowing millions of minds worldwide.
Does your urine ever smell a little… well, stinky? It’s probably just a sign of dehydration or something you ate, but it could also be a warning about a larger health issue. Learn more from a urologist.
These vitamins could reduce respiratory conditions and COVID-19 infections. Vitamin A, D, and E could help people ward off respiratory illnesses and viral infections like COVID-19. The effect of nutrition on improving the immune system due to the human body’s complexity is not wholly clear. However, we know for sure...
It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
Comments / 0