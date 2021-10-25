CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazing Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

By Ella Chochrek
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kLX0A_0ccOcO6t00

While celebrities have regular opportunity to dress up for the red carpet, Halloween gives them an opportunity to be more adventurous with their looks — or to go for a pop-culture reference with their costumes.

Paris Hilton wore a nurse’s costume in 2020. The outfit consisted of a white and red nurse dress with a matching hat and accessories. She paired the moment with red pointed-toe pumps, which gave the look a chic elevation.

Also in 2020, Madison Beer took a walk on the Flintstone side last year when she wore a Bedrock-inspired look. The ensemble consisted of a yellow dress that featured a cutout bikini top bodice with triangles printed all over the piece. She paired the look with black Converse sneakers with yellow and white shoelaces. To accessorize the look, Beer tied a series of bones of a piece of string around her leg.

At Kendall Jenner’s 2019 Halloween party, Gigi Hadid wore a rather funny and iconic outfit made notable by Jim Carrey. She was The Mask and showed up wearing the exact costume Jim Carrey wore in the film. Hadid wore a bright yellow suit with black detailing and a matching hat that tied the look together. For the shoes, she wore chunky black sneakers.

In 2019, Kourtney Kardashian and Stephanie Shepherd gave a western vibe with their Halloween costume for Kendall Jenner’s party. The duo wore glittering cowgirl outfits that incorporated silver shorts and silky green and pink tops accented with silver fringe. The duo accessorized the ensembles with coordinating cowgirl hats also featuring shiny dangling fringe. For the shoes, the two slipped on a pair of white cowgirl stiletto boots.

Heidi Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz have a penchant for creating whimsical Halloween costumes, and in 2018, the couple dressed up as an easily recognizable couple, Shrek and Fiona. Klum and Kaulitz used prosthetics to fabricate the real-like features of both of their characters. Klum donned the green dress that Fiona wears and went barefoot, and Kaulitz wore Shrek’s signature outfit, including his brown shoes.

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd’s Halloween costumes as Lydia and Beetlejuice in 2018 made fans want to say “Beetlejuice” three times. The two wore identical costumes to what the characters wore in the 1988 classic movie. Hadid wore the red wedding dress that Lydia wore in the movie, and The Weeknd was in the burgundy tux that Beetlejuice wore.

Kim Kardashian’s pulled off a super-stylish Halloween look in 2017, going for a Cher-inspired look as she stepped out alongside best friend Jonathan Chebon, who channeled Sonny. The reality star showed off her toned figure in an embellished crop top and pants that paid homage to a Cher look from the late ’70s.

While many of the best costumes make pop culture references, Katy Perry proved that a political Halloween costume works just as well in 2016. The “Firework” singer sported a red pantsuit, pumps and a blond wig as she masqueraded as then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party is always filled with celebrities decked out in stylish ensembles.

One of the best came courtesy of Gigi Hadid in 2015. The supermodel came in a costume inspired by Sandy from “Grease,” sporting a leather jacket, skinny pants and red heels. Hadid completed her look with the ultimate accessory: an unlit cigarette. While the costume may not have been the most inventive idea of all time, the 23-year-old emulated Olivia Newton John to a T.

Of course, Klum herself goes all-out for her annual celebration. At that same 2015 bash, the “Project Runway” host was unrecognizable in a Jessica Rabbit ensemble. In addition to the character’s sultry dress, Klum mastered her makeup look, including the thin brows and exaggeratedly large eyelids.

See more of the stylish celebrity looks from Halloweens past by clicking through the gallery.

