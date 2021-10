(The Center Square) – More Georgia high school students graduated from charter schools than the state average, data from the Georgia Department of Education shows. The 2021 graduation rate for Georgia’s charter schools was 89.1%, which was more than five percentage points higher than the state’s graduation rate of 83.7%. The rate was even higher for brick-and-mortar public charter schools at 92.5%, or almost nine percentage points higher than the state's graduation rate.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO