You probably saw the forecast for Rochester, Minnesota on Halloween. If you missed it, you can see it here but just know, it is going to leave you with extremely frozen fingers by the end of all the trick-or-treating. It's not a huge deal for most of us because we've got Cuddle-duds, long underwear, gloves, scarfs, hats, and winter coats that we can throw on as we get cold. That is, unless your child has outgrown their winter gear. FYI, it is time to have your kids try those on because at least 70% of kids grow so much that they need new winter gear.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO