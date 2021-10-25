CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

NH business oppose Biden bid to increase IRS reporting

By Staff Report
Union Leader
 6 days ago

More than a dozen New Hampshire business groups have signed a letter sent to New Hampshire’s congressional delegation opposing the Biden administration’s IRS tax reporting proposal. The latest iteration of the plan — which proponents say would generate billions in revenue by targeting taxable income that goes unreported —...

www.unionleader.com

