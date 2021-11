The University of Wisconsin System says it will comply with the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for federal workers and contractors. UW System interim President Tommy Thompson previously said it's unclear whether President Joe Biden's executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines for federal workers and contractors would apply to UW System workers. But the former Republican governor indicated in September that university leaders would go along with the mandate if required. Guidance issued late last month made clear the mandate would include universities.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO