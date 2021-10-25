One person killed in a fiery Naples crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– One person is dead after a fiery crash on Quail Forest Blvd in Naples on Saturday night.

FHP troopers said the driver of a sedan crashed into a tree and ignited a fire. The flames quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

Christina Sanchez was one of the dozens of neighbors that helplessly watched the driver attempt to escape before first responders arrived.

“It just kept exploding, exploding, exploding. It was instant. It caught on fire so there’s no way that whoever was in there could get out,” Sanchez said.

The driver’s age and gender were not be identified in the FHP preliminary crash report.

Family members told NBC2 it was a 23-year-old woman. They believe she was tired from working two jobs when she was driving.

Flowers, photos, and balloons were left next to the tree to honor the young woman.

FHP is still investigating the details leading up to the crash.