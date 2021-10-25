CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

One person killed in a fiery Naples crash

By Jennifer Kveglis
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fzEUX_0ccOVbHL00

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– One person is dead after a fiery crash on Quail Forest Blvd in Naples on Saturday night.

FHP troopers said the driver of a sedan crashed into a tree and ignited a fire. The flames quickly engulfed the entire vehicle.

Christina Sanchez was one of the dozens of neighbors that helplessly watched the driver attempt to escape before first responders arrived.

“It just kept exploding, exploding, exploding. It was instant. It caught on fire so there’s no way that whoever was in there could get out,” Sanchez said.

The driver’s age and gender were not be identified in the FHP preliminary crash report.

Family members told NBC2 it was a 23-year-old woman. They believe she was tired from working two jobs when she was driving.

Flowers, photos, and balloons were left next to the tree to honor the young woman.

FHP is still investigating the details leading up to the crash.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tests positive for Covid

ROME — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Sunday that she had contracted a breakthrough case of Covid after members of her household tested positive. Psaki was initially expected to leave Washington with the president on Thursday for his week-long trip to Italy and Scotland, but principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre joined instead.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Naples, FL
Accidents
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dusty Baker hopes Astros can conjure some magic with World Series on the line

The Houston Astros have their backs against the wall going into Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night against the Atlanta Braves. If the Braves win, they would capture their first World Series title since 1995. If the Astros get the win, they will send the series back to Houston. Astros manager Dusty Baker has hope his team will come out on top.
MLB
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Quail Forest Blvd#Fhp
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy