Aerospace & Defense

Blue Origin plans commercial space station

By Breck Dumas
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin on Monday announced plans to develop a commercial space station envisioned as a "mixed-use business park" built in low Earth orbit. The new endeavor, dubbed the Orbital Reef, is expected to be operational by the end of the decade. Blue Origin is teaming up with...

www.foxbusiness.com

Related
Space.com

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the dark ages of the universe

This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. Chris Impey, University Distinguished Professor of Astronomy, University of Arizona. Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the "telescope that ate astronomy." It is the most powerful space telescope...
ASTRONOMY
FOXBusiness

SpaceX Crew-3 launch delayed due to 'large storm system'

The SpaceX Crew-3 launch, initially slated to liftoff from NASA’s Florida-located Kennedy Space Center early Halloween morning, has been delayed due to a large storm system. The agency said in a Saturday update that the system was meandering across the Ohio Valley and through the Northeast through the weekend, elevating winds and waves in the Atlantic Ocean and along the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft's flight path.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Jeff Bezos
AFP

NASA, SpaceX delay ISS mission due to bad weather

NASA and SpaceX have delayed a mission sending four astronauts to the International Space Station to avoid "a large storm system," the agency said Saturday. They will then carry out "a short handover with the astronauts that flew to the station as part of the agency's SpaceX Crew-2 mission," it added.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announces plans for a private space station: Cosmic 'business park' Orbital Reef will also host tourists after it heads into low Earth orbit by the end of the decade

Blue Origin is partnering with several aerospace firms to build a private space station, the Jeff Bezos-founded company announced on Monday. Orbital Reef, described in a release as a 'mixed use business park' in space,' is expected to ready to be released into low Earth orbit by 2030, right about when NASA is slated to mothball the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Spitzer Space Telescope spots ‘rampaging space monster’

Just in time for Halloween, NASA astronomers have spotted a rampaging space monster deep out in the distant cosmos. But it won’t be coming to devour us any time soon, as the monster is just an outline in the shape of Godzilla, seen in an image from the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
PBS NewsHour

SpaceX delays astronaut flight due to rough wind, waves

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX has bumped its next astronaut flight for NASA until Wednesday because of rough wind and waves hundreds of miles away. Four astronauts were supposed to blast off early Sunday morning on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. But while the forecast at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center was near perfect, a large storm in the Northeast had the sea churning farther up the coast. The safety violation prompted managers on Saturday to move the launch.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

We Asked a NASA Technologist: Is There Oxygen on Mars? [Video]

Is there oxygen on Mars? Yes, Mars has oxygen but not very much and definitely not enough to just go out and breathe on the surface of Mars. NASA engineer Asad Aboobaker tells us more. The density of the oxygen on Mars is about 1/10,000th of what we have here...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Hubble Space Telescope Spotted Something Scary [Video]

The drama of death among stars can look pretty eerie at times. This photo of the aging red giant star CW Leonis seems like something out of a Halloween tale. The star looks like it’s entrapped inside wispy orange spider webs that wrap around the star. Beams of light shine through the dust, like sunbeams on a partly cloudy day. As it runs out of fuel, the star “burps” shells of sooty carbon that escape into space. The carbon was cooked up in the star’s core as a waste product of nuclear fusion. Anyone with a fireplace knows that soot is a nuisance. But carbon ejected into space provides raw material for the formation of future stars, planets, and maybe even life. On Earth, complex biological molecules consist of carbon atoms bonded with other common elements.
ASTRONOMY
GOBankingRates

How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...
ECONOMY
Grant Piper News

Four Likely Effects From The Solar Flare Due To Hit Sunday

Artist recreation of a solar flare hitting Earth.NASA. The sun just fired off a massive Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a sunspot pointed directly at the Earth. These solar events are common but the strength and positioning of this particular burst are set to affect the Earth more than usual. The sun is a volatile being that frequently shoots matter and radiation into space at regular intervals. Most of the time, these streams fly harmlessly off into the empty void. Since the Earth orbits on a single plane, being caught in one of these ejections is not super common. Many of these flares are mild in strength but the one detected this week was categorized an X strength eruption - the strongest possible designation.
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Discovered Unexpected 'Hidden World' in Earth's Inner Core!

Researchers have discovered that Earth's "solid" inner core is actually a bit soft. The scientific world believed that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy which a liquid outer core covered for more than half a century. However, according to a recent study published in the...
ASTRONOMY
New York Post

Halloween solar flare headed for Earth could disrupt power grid

The sun launched a massive solar flare yesterday that’s headed in Earth’s direction – the strongest storm seen in the current weather cycle. The volley of radiation may trigger the northern lights if it collides with our atmosphere, and could cause major issues for power grids, experts suggest. NASA’s Solar...
INDUSTRY

