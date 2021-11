BLOOMINGTON – The MRI conducted on Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle's right foot "wasn't as bad as it could have been," according to IU football coach Tom Allen. For now, that means Tuttle is in the same limbo status as fellow quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who has been out since separating the AC joint in his throwing shoulder in IU's Oct. 2 loss at Penn State. Allen said Tuttle is "week to week" and wouldn't say either way if he'd be available for the Hoosiers' noon game Saturday at Maryland. If he's out, the Hoosiers will find themselves deciding between freshman Donaven McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel and might find themselves playing both again as they did Saturday.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO