Austin-based digital marketing agency Effective Spend is moving into an East Austin building known for the iconic "You're My Butter Half" mural. The company announced its move into 2000 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, on Oct. 14. Effective Spend purchased the building from the building's original occupant, United Way for Greater Austin in September. The United Way has not yet released plans to relocate its headquarters, but it announced a merger with United Way for Williamson County, in August.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO