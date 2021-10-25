NFT Partnership Adds Interest to Ultra-Cheap ViacomCBS

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks for Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink customers. The deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS' suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin. "We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS' brands and streaming services," said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content."

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO