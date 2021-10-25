CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFT Partnership Adds Interest to Ultra-Cheap ViacomCBS

InvestorPlace
 6 days ago

Did you ever imagine that media conglomerate ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) would enter into the metaverse, where non-fungible tokens (NFTs) reside? Now’s not the time to sleep on VIAC stock as the company is venturing into new and exciting markets. Some folks still have bad memories associated with ViacomCBS. You might...

investorplace.com

InvestorPlace

Vinco Ventures May Be a Buy as the Redditors Appear to Be Packing It In

It goes without saying that Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) is far from a perfect situation. There are a lot of red flags with BBIG stock. The company has a tendency to release details about its operations in a roundabout way. There’s also its association with Ted Farnsworth, former chairman of the...
BUSINESS
Variety

ViacomCBS Networks International Acquires Majority Stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico

ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) has acquired a majority stake in Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico from The Walt Disney Company and the company’s founding family. ViacomCBS International Studios’ VIS, a division of VCNI, will operate Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico as a collaborative partnership with the company’s founding family. The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is subject to anti-trust approval and customary closing conditions. Through this pact, VCNI will gain access to Fox TeleColombia & Estudios TeleMexico’s studio operations in both Colombia and Mexico, as well as several hours of library content spanning premium series, telenovelas, films, documentaries,...
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

PLUG Stock: The Green Partnership News Sending Plug Power Higher Today

Today, green hydrogen player Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) is seeing lots of investor interest. Currently, PLUG stock is up nearly 10% on impressive volume. This move is a continuation of what has been a relatively strong month for PLUG stock. Shares of this green energy play have increased nearly 40% over this timeframe alone. Accordingly, momentum investors appear to have a lot to like about Plug Power right now.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

HeadsUp To Enter the NFT Marketplace with Major Global Partnership

HeadsUp Entertainment International Inc. announces a signed agreement with TOKONOMICA – a Madeira, Portugal based global leader in NFT technologies and marketplaces. This emerging global sector will create substantial asset value and revenue to the HeadsUp business model. Both Parties target an immediate progression into a formal business agreement with...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

New ViacomCBS, Altice Carriage Deal Includes Streaming Services

ViacomCBS and Altice USA have announced a carriage renewal agreement that includes ViacomCBS’ streaming services, as well as its broadcast stations and cable networks. Altice’s Optimum and Suddenlink customers will now be able to sign up for Paramount+, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin through those services, as well as continue to receive programming from CBS stations and cable networks including Paramount Network, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET.
BUSINESS
Light Reading

New ViacomCBS-Altice USA deal includes distribution of Paramount+, Pluto TV

NEW YORK – ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA) and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announced a comprehensive agreement for the continued carriage of ViacomCBS' leading portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news and sports networks for Altice USA's Optimum and Suddenlink customers. The deal also provides Altice USA with rights to ViacomCBS' suite of streaming services, including Paramount+, SHOWTIME OTT, Pluto TV, BET+ and Noggin. "We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS' brands and streaming services," said Ray Hopkins, President, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content."
BUSINESS
AFP

Coca-Cola to buy out sports drink brand BodyArmor: report

Coca-Cola is preparing to take full control of the sports drink group BodyArmor in a deal worth $5.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Coca-Cola already holds a 30 percent stake in the sports drink group. The buyout, which would value BodyArmor at about $8 billion, would see the soda giant buy the remaining 70 percent from BodyArmor's founders and investors, as well as a group of professional athletes who have invested in the company. BodyArmor was backed at its founding in 2011 by basketball star Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in early 2020 and had invested $6 million in the company.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

Greenidge Generation Looks Pretty Cheap Now That Bitcoin Is Rising

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) is a newly public Bitcoin mining company now that its reverse merger with Support.com (formerly SPRT symbol) closed on Sept. 14. I wrote before that GREE stock was undervalued when it was around $25. I originally wrote that it was worth at least $57.49. And at $20.67 on Oct. 28, this implies it could more than double from here.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

MMAT Stock Surges as Investors Confuse Meta Materials for New Facebook Brand

Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) name change is proving to be a boon for a little-known Canadian company. After the social network unveiled its new “Meta” brand yesterday, the stock of Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT), a material science company based in sleepy Nova Scotia, Canada, surged more than 25%. The share price remains elevated in pre-market trading and MMAT is one of the “top trending” stocks on Yahoo Finance. Several news outlets are attributing the spiking share price to name confusion and expect it to reverse in short order.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Vinco Ventures Could Be a Blockbuster, But It Needs More Clarity

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) is going to change its name to Zash, according to a recent press release on Oct. 20. This follows a recent change in management and a new board of directors — from the old stodgy players to the new management of Zash. Hopefully, that will mean more clarity in terms of the company’s financials. That’s likely what BBIG stock needs to get back to its former heights.
BUSINESS
InvestorPlace

With Addition of Former Amazon Exec, Skillz Is Primed To Move

So far, online mobile gaming technology platform Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) hasn’t turned out to be the big winner of 2021 that some traders hoped it would be. As it turned out, SKLZ stock popped early in the year but then crashed. Now, it’s time to pick up the pieces and re-evaluate....
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

Canoo Is a Viable Play for Investors and Traders Alike

Before we delve into the opportunity that exists in Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock, I’d like to say I dig their concept. The electric vehicle (EV) market is as hot as ever. After Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) broke down the barrier, the rest are trying to follow. The legacy automakers will be large players soon. But the bigger fuss now is around new names like Nio (NYSE:NIO), Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Canoo.
ECONOMY
InvestorPlace

HUDI Stock Alert: 7 Things to Know as Huadi International Plunges 40%

Today, Huadi International (NASDAQ:HUDI) is one of the big movers in the market. Currently, shares of HUDI stock are down well more than 40% at the time of writing. In fact, at one point today, shares declined nearly 50%. Any such significant move on a given stock is worth watching....
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Square Is Leading the Fintech Revolution

While stock in transaction processors like Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) have been falling with the leaves, Square (NASDAQ:SQ) stock has stood strong. FIS is down 25% since the start of August, while Square is up 5%. Since the start of 2021, Square stock is up 16%. This has brought its market cap to $116 billion.
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Adobe Joins Rarible in Partnership to Protect NFT Creators

A new feature aimed at protecting the NFT content by verifying metadata across all major Adobe platforms. In an announcement made on Tuesday, Rarible has declared its association with Adobe, a multinational software company to help token creators verify the authenticity of their digital content. According to Adobe, it is planning to introduce a feature that will assist NFT creators in the long haul and will allow them to link their crypto wallet addresses with their digital work.
SOFTWARE

