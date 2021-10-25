ICYMI: Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider wears jersey No. 53 because of Herbie the Love Bug

It’s been a long time since the Maple Leafs faced the Detroit Red Wings, though there have been a few games since the days of Marcel Dionne and Mike Pelyk up there in the header photo. The question is, are the Red Wings still terrible? The answer is, no they are not terrible anymore, and they actually have a better record than the Leafs right now. In fact they even have a better record than the Lightning by one OT loss point, which they earned in a 7-6 loss to them. However, I do not buy in yet that they are actually that good.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO