Turkish lira bounces back from record low after Erdogan soothes diplomatic fears

By Reuters
 6 days ago
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkey’s lira performed a volte face and bonds bounced back from multi-month lows after President Tayyip Erdogan welcomed statements on Monday from several Western embassies, paving the way for the de-escalation of a diplomatic row. The lira had tumbled as much as 2.4% to a record low...

Washington Examiner

The US must expel Turkey's ambassador

Secretary of State Antony Blinken should declare Turkish Ambassador Serdar Kilic persona non grata. That action is necessary following President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's directive to declare U.S. Ambassador David Satterfield persona non grata. Erdogan took that action Saturday after a joint human rights statement by various Western nations. That statement on Monday called for the release of Osman Kavala. A civil society activist, Kavala has been imprisoned since 2017. But while Erdogan's government accuses Kavala of being a criminal extremist, his actual sin is activism against authoritarianism. Kavala was first tried as an instigator of criminal conduct during the summer 2013 Gezi Park protests in Istanbul. Although he was tried twice, Kavala was acquitted both times. This has upset Erdogan, who has used his politicization of the courts to keep Kavala imprisoned.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Turkish lira drops to new low after harsh interest rate cut

The Turkish lira plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Thursday after a harsher-than-expected cut in interest rates.The decision by the Central Bank’s monetary committee to cut the rate from 18% to 16% surprised analysts. The lira dropped to 9.45 against the dollar, compounding a long run of losses.The cut, which came as inflation stood at nearly 20%, will be seen by many as further evidence of the bank’s lack of independence from the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Contrary to traditional economic theory, the president has said steep interest rates cause inflation and has...
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Turkish lira crashes to new all-time low against US dollar

In the end, the decisions on Turkey’s monetary policy are no longer taken by the central bank itself but are taken in the President’s Palace. Turkish lira has shed 20 percent this year and half of the depreciation has come since early last month. The worst performer in emerging markets...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Lira drops to record after Erdogan's threat against envoys

Turkey’s lira fell to a record as the country’s latest diplomatic spat gave traders another reason to sell the struggling currency. The lira weakened as much as 1.6% in early Asian trading amid thin liquidity, touching a new low for a third straight day. It stood 1.5% lower at 9.7552 per dollar at 11:33 p.m. in Istanbul on Sunday.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

USD/TRY: No end in sight for the Turkish lira plunge

The USD/TRY soared to a new high on Monday morning. Investors reflected on the latest tussle between Erdogan and the west. It also reacted to the latest CBRT interest rate decision. The USD/TRY relentless rally gained steam in early trading as investors reflected on the latest Turkish Central Bank decision....
CURRENCIES
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
Washington Post

Erdogan Feasts on Chaos While the Lira Suffers

It’s almost like Turkey desires an economic crisis. Threatening to expel envoys from powerful allies days after a massive and widely derided interest-rate cut was a recipe for the currency’s nose dive. That’s precisely what President Recep Tayyip Erdogan got: The lira fell to a record low against the dollar...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Turkish lira dives deeper after Erdogan seeks expulsions

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The Turkish lira skidded to another all-time low of 9.85 on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan said he had ordered the expulsion of ambassadors from the United States and nine other Western countries, risking a diplomatic rift. Concerns over possible fallout for foreign investment, combined with unease over...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Turkish Lira Charts Warn of "Extreme Caution"

- Market seen as positioned for CBRT rate cut in Oct. - Rate decision & outlook key for USD/TRY, GBP/TRY. The Lira has edged higher from new all-time lows after USD/TRY stalled in the face of technical resistance on the charts this Monday, although analysis from Commerzbank suggests that a further corrective rebound could be in store for the Turkish currency over the coming days.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

Turkish Lira And Geopolitical Tensions: Not A Good Time To Be Long

The Turkish lira has taken a beating after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan stated that ambassadors from ten western countries, including the United States, France, and Germany, are no longer welcome in Turkey after these nations demanded the release of a well-known businessman, Osman Kavala. In 2016, Osman Kavala allegedly assisted...
ECONOMY
IBTimes

Turkish Lira Surges On Signs Of End To Erdogan Row With West

The Turkish lira surged on Monday on expectations that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was ready to walk back from his threat to expel 10 Western ambassadors over their statement of support for a jailed civil society leader. The United States and several of the concerned countries issued identical statements on...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Greek PM expresses concern over West's stance toward Turkey

Greece’s prime minister said Friday he is concerned that the West’s calm response toward Turkish actions is encouraging it to behave in an unacceptable manner.Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the statements after a meeting with outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel who was in Athens on a final official visit. “I fear that Western composure encourages Turkish arbitrary actions, and it is time for European principles to be turned into European policy and mainly into European practices against those who offend it,” he said.Neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey are at odds over a series of issues, including territorial disputes...
POLITICS
The Independent

Half of Syria has been displaced by war. Now record drought threatens millions more

There is a cruel irony to the village’s Arabic name, Um Gharqan,or “Mother of the drowned”, as it sits perched along the dusty ribcage of a dry river in northeast Syria.Nestled in the breadbasket of the county, it  was named this because of the punishing floods endured over the years thanks to the Khabour River, an important tributary to the Euphrates that runs like an artery through the area. The river has broken its banks twice since 1950, leaving a landscape littered with the remains of homes.But today Syria is in the grips of the worst drought in 70 years....
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Don’t blame us for Ukraine’s use of Turkish drones -Turkish FM

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey cannot be blamed for Ukraine’s deployment of Turkish-made drones, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying on Sunday. On Wednesday, the Kremlin said the drones risked having a destabilising impact in eastern Ukraine, after Kyiv deployed a Bayraktar TB2 drone to hit a position controlled by Russian-backed separatists there.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
AFP

Turkey pressing US for F-16 fighters after F-35 plan killed

The United States is discussing Turkey's request to buy F-16 fighters after a deal for more advanced F-35s was scrapped due to Ankara's purchase of a Russian missile system, officials said. But one US official said that any possible F-16 order could be dogged by the same issue that forced the cancellation of the F-35s: Turkey's decision to buy an S-400 missile system from Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
