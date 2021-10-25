CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIG names new CFO with life and retirement unit split under way

By Reuters
 6 days ago
(Reuters) -American International Group said on Monday it has appointed insider Shane Fitzsimons as its chief financial officer, replacing Mark Lyons, as the insurer prepares for the separation of its life and retirement...

