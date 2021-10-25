AIG names new CFO with life and retirement unit split under way

The parent of Genghis Grill and other stir-fry concepts has hired Neil Quinn as CFO, the company said Tuesday. Quinn joins Irving, Texas-based Mongolian Concepts as it looks to revitalize itself under new CEO Gregg Majewski. He was most recently CFO of seafood importer Mazzetta Company; before that, he spent 23 years with McDonald's, where he rose to the role of corporate vice president and treasurer. According to his LinkedIn page, he has been with Mongolian Concepts since June.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO