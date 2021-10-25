AIG names new CFO with life and retirement unit split under way

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Insigniam announced the recent hiring of a new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, Daniel Heller. Daniel Heller joins Insigniam with 20+ years of progressive leadership experience directing corporate finance, accounting, IT/Technology, private equity, and portfolio company operations. Additionally, he brings experience in building high-performance teams, managing M&A due diligence, profit margin optimization, negotiations, and process design automation. Daniel holds his MBA in Finance and Private Equity from the Columbia Business School. He will be based out of the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania office.
