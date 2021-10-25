CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dow, S&P 500 Hit Record Close as Stocks End Monday Higher

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks began the week on a high note, with two indexes - the Dow...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wall Street rally, Japan election drive Asian shares higher

Stocks advanced in Asia on Monday, with Tokyo’s benchmark up 2.2% after the ruling Liberal Democrats won a stronger than expected majority in an election Sunday. Shares rose in all regional markets except Hong Kong. The regional gains followed further milestones on Wall Street, where the three major indexes set...
The Motley Fool

This Stock Has Doubled in a Year, and It Is About to Fly Higher

The IoT business has been a key catalyst for Synaptics. Recent design wins indicate that the company's revenue could keep growing. With a relatively cheap valuation, investors should consider buying now. Shares of Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) have rewarded investors handsomely over the past year. The company's shift from the commoditized...
investing.com

Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq End October at Record Despite Amazon, Apple Wobble

Investing.com – The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq clinched closing records Friday, as health care and tech stocks combined to coax bullish bets and restore market sentiment following a slide in Apple and Amazon. The S&P 500 rose 0.20%, ending the day at a record close of 4,605. The Dow...
Investor's Business Daily

S&P 500, Dow Hit New Highs; This Is The Stock Market's New King

The stock market continued to narrow its losses Friday afternoon, as the shock of poor results from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon.com (AMZN) wore off and the IBD 50 outperformed. The Nasdaq composite erased an early loss of 0.8% and traded 0.1% higher in early afternoon. The index took the brunt of sell-offs in Apple and Amazon.com after both gave disappointing results late Thursday.
MarketWatch

Exxon Mobil stock rallies after earnings beat expectations, stock repurchases expected to begin next year

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil and gas giant reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit and revenue, as improved demand and increased realizations helped all of the company's business segments generate positive results. The company swung to net income of $6.75 billion, or $1.57 a share, from a loss of $680 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.56. Total revenue jumped 59.7% to $73.79 billion, well above the FactSet consensus of $71.13 billion. In the Upstream business, average realizations for crude oil increased 7% from the second quarter and natural gas realizations grew 28%. Production volume in the Permian averaged 500,000 oil equivalent barrels per day, up 30% from a year ago. Cash flow from operating activities was $12.1 billion. "We anticipate the company's strong cash flow outlook will enable us to further increase shareholder distributions by up to $10 billion through a share repurchase program over 12-24 months, beginning in 2022," said Chief Executive Darren Woods. The stock has rallied 56.0% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has advanced 22.4%.
MarketWatch

Stocks open lower after disappointing earnings from Apple, Amazon

Stocks opened slightly lower Friday, feeling pressure after disappointing earnings from Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20 points, or 0.1%, tl 35,710, while the S&P 500 was off 0.5% at 4,573. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7% to 15,342. Shares of Apple fell 3.4%, while Amazon shares declined 4.8%.
MarketWatch

HireRight stock opens below the IPO price, and stays there

HireRight Holdings Corp. was jeered in its public debut, as the stock opened 5.3% below its initial public offering price and slipped a bit further. A disappointing might have been expected, as the Nashville-based employment screening company's IPO priced overnight at $19 a share, below the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The stock's first trade was at $18.00 at 11:08 a.m. Eastern for 1.97 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.43 billion. The stock was recently down 7.6% at $17.55, and has traded within a range of $17.50 to $18.18 since its open. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.2% while the S&P 500 tacked on 0.1%.
MarketWatch

Major indexes close at records as stocks rise slightly to close out upbeat month

Major stock indexes ended at records Friday, rising slightly to close out a strong October performance amid a solid corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 89 points, or 0.2%, to end near 35,819, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 gained arond 9 points, or 0.2%, to close near 4,605. The Nasdaq Composite rose around 50 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,498. The Dow saw a 5.8% rise in October, while the S&P 500 advanced 6.9% and the Nasdaq rallied 7.3%.
MarketWatch

Udemy's stock disappoints in its Wall Street debut, even after a strong IPO pricing

Udemy Inc.'s debut on Wall Street was a disappointment, as the stock opened 6.9% below its initial public offering price, even after a relatively strong IPO pricing. The California-based online-learning platform's IPO priced overnight at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range, as the company raised $420.5 million. But the stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $27.00 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern for 1.65 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $3.71 billion, below the valuation at the IPO price of $3.99 billion. The stock has held below the IPO price since its open, as it has traded in a range of $26.50 to $27.74 since, and was down 6.5% at $27.10 in recent trading. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%
MarketWatch

Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
CNN

The stock market was more treat than trick in October

New York (CNN Business) — October may be notorious for big market crashes. But this month was more of a Rocktober than Shocktober for stocks. Despite some notable drops in big techs Friday following disappointing sales from Apple and Amazon, the broader market still finished October with healthy gains. The...
The Independent

Asian shares pull back, chilled by decline on Wall Street

Asian shares fell Thursday after a retreat on Wall Street as banks and health care companies pulled the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average back from their latest record highs. Shares fell in most major regional markets and oil prices also declined.In Seoul the Kospi edged 0.2% higher, to 3,030.56, after Samsung Electronics reported its highest quarterly profit in three years thanks to continued robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed it to flourish during the pandemic as millions of people were forced to work at home....
NBC New York

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Rise After S&P and Dow Set New Records

U.S. stock futures were higher Tuesday morning, as Wall Street looked to build on Monday's record close for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500. Dow futures implied an opening gain of more than 100 points, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also were firmly in the green. The blue-chip Dow has risen in four of its past five sessions, while the broad S&P has posted eight positive sessions in its past nine. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which outperformed Monday, enters Tuesday 1.15% off its record high. (CNBC)
