Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - For many of us old enough to have experienced it 30 years ago, our memories of the Halloween Blizzard of 1991 remain uncommonly vivid. The forecasters were all in agreement that Minnesota was in the crosshairs of a major storm as a deepening low-pressure system that originated in Texas moved rapidly to the north-northeast. In the Rochester area, there was some hope that we might "dodge the bullet" when warm air was pushed into the region ahead of the storm and the precipitation remained liquid on Halloween night and into the next day. It was a false hope.

