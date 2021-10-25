CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-Barcelona to play Boca Juniors in friendly tribute to Maradona

By Reuters
 6 days ago
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Spanish club Barcelona will play Argentine giants Boca Juniors in a December tribute match to mark the one year-anniversary of the death of their former player Diego Maradona, the two...

USA Today

MATCHDAY: Barcelona plays for Champions League survival

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. After consecutive losses to open its Champions League campaign, Barcelona needs to find a way to beat Dynamo Kyiv at home to have a realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stage. It is last in the group, a point behind third-place Dynamo. The Catalan club has made it past the group stage every season since an early elimination in 2000-01. While Barcelona has struggled, Bayern Munich has cruised and now visits second-place Benfica. Neither team has conceded a goal in this season's group stage but they had contrasting weekends. Bayern comes into the game off a statement 5-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday, while Benfica needed extra time to beat second-division Trofense the day before.
The Independent

‘He’s ready to do the job’: Pep Guardiola backs Xavi for Barcelona managerial role

Pep Guardiola believes Xavi is “ready” to become Barcelona’s next manager and has backed his former midfielder to replace Ronald Koeman. The Manchester City boss coached Xavi as Barcelona won three La Liga titles and two Champions League medals between 2008 and 2012, and the former Spain international is favourite to take over at the Nou Camp following Koeman’s dismissal. Sergi Barjuan has been placed in interim charge while the club looks to find a permanent successor. Guardiola, who like Xavi was a product of Barcelona’s La Masia academy, was an inexperienced appointment when he took charge of the...
UPI News

Soccer: Real Madrid beats Barcelona in El Clasico

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez each scored to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win over rival Barcelona in the first edition of El Clasico of the 2021-22 season Sunday in Barcelona, Spain. Argentine forward Sergio Aguero scored for Barcelona in his first appearance in the...
Diego Maradona
FanSided

Soccer fans react to Barcelona sacking Ronald Koeman

Barcelona have relieved manager Ronald Koeman of his duties after an embarrassing defeat to Rayo Vallecano away from home. Koeman could tell something was not right with his job status after the defeat, and couldn’t commit to being available for the next game. This is just after Barca’s loss to Real Madrid on Sunday by a score of 2-1.
Daily Mail

Diego Maradona's daughters will SNUB the tribute match between Barcelona and Boca Juniors for their father in Saudi Arabia in a row over the commercialising of his death, one year on

Diego Maradona's daughters, Dalma and Gianinna, have reportedly said they will not attend the 'Maradona Cup' tribute match between Barcelona and Boca Juniors in December, and hit out at the commercialisation after the death of their father. The late football great died in November 2020, aged 60, after suffering a...
whbl.com

Soccer-TV series on Maradona promises new details, and controversy

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – A new drama series based on the life of late Argentine footballer Diego Maradona promises to reveal little-known details about the turbulent life and times of the legendary player and has already caused controversy in his homeland. The series, which was being filmed for Amazon Prime...
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Argentina spends weekend celebrating late hero Maradona

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentine football is gearing up for a weekend of celebrations to mark the birthday of late soccer star Diego Maradona, with matches across the country being paused and clubs and fans dressing to remember the controversial superstar. The former Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona player died...
Spain
Soccer
UEFA
Europe
Champions League
FC Barcelona
Saudi Arabia
Argentina
AFP

Spanish teen Alcaraz in Vienna semi-final, Sinner eyes ATP finale

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz held his nerve in the final-set tie-break to beat Matteo Berrettini 6-1 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5) in the quarter-finals of the ATP event in Vienna on Friday. He will next face Alexander Zverev, the German second seed who beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to avenge a fourth-round loss to the Canadian at Wimbledon this year. In the day's third quarter-final, American qualifier Frances Tiafoe, who knocked out top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas on Thursday, continued his run with a 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Argentine eighth seed Diego Schwartzmann. Italy's seventh seed Jannik Sinner then defeated Casper Ruud, the fourth-seeded Norwegian 7-5, 6-1, to boost his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.
