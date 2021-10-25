CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kimberly Wilson's Media Career Was Inspired By a Rom-Com

By Emmy Liederman
AdWeek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore the credits to 1999’s The Best Man finished rolling at the...

www.adweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

William Jackson Harper on His Rom-Com Inspirations for ‘Love Life’

After winning more than a few fans’ hearts — and a supporting actor Emmy nomination — as Chidi on “The Good Place,” William Jackson Harper takes center stage in HBO Max’s romantic anthology series “Love Life,” playing Marcus Watkins, a newly single 30-something trying to find his way. “Marcus, first of all, is a much better dresser than I am,” Harper quips, admitting his uniform is jeans and T-shirt versus his character’s suit and tie. But wardrobe aside, Harper can relate to his character’s internal struggle: “I am the very definition of a late bloomer. Here I am at 41, just...
CELEBRITIES
insideedition.com

The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Over the Years

When it comes to clothing, makeup, and appearance, many celebrities are known for putting on a show for fans and Hollywood. And during the Halloween season, they take those visuals to new heights. Over the years, stars like Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Kelly Clarkson, Janet Jackson, and more...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nia Long
blackchronicle.com

Singer Chanté Moore Announces Engagement to Former BET Exec Stephen Hill

R&B songstress Chante Moore and former BET executive Stephen G. Hill have announced their engagement. The singer went public with their relationship while on baecation with Hill, who celebrated his 60 birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 26). Both shared the same photo on their Instagram accounts, showing them cozied up on a boat watching the sunset over the ocean. Moore captioned the photo with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Premiere Date, What To Expect

Three seasons later and Yellowstone’s popularity continues to climb. The drama follows the Dutton family. At the head of the table is John Dutton, the father. For over thirty years, he’s maintained the family ranch. Kevin Costner produces and stars in this semi-Western drama. Recap of Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 Currently,...
TV SERIES
Elle

Is That Rihanna? 7 Halloween Celebrity Beauty Looks to Try

Do you know what's lame? RSVP'ing to a Halloween party, forgetting that you did that, and then throwing on some cat ears last minute and calling that a costume. Why go through all that sheepish awkwardness at the party, laughing at your lack of originality, when this year has produced some of the best in celebrity beauty looks? But, of course, you don't have to go all out and get a ballgown either. Do you have a red dress and some red lipstick? All you have to do is buy some clip-in micro bangs and– Wow, are you, Megan Fox, at the Met Gala? Below, find all the inspo and necessary purchases to make this year's Halloween costumes iconic.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rom Com
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Chante Moore, Stephen Hill Are Engaged, Michael B. Jordan And Family Support Lori & More

There was engagement news, a new couple making it IG official, a "cheeky" birthday trip and the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes. Sure, we say it every week, but we’re not kidding when we say this week was a very busy one for Black love. There was engagement news, an IG official moment for a new couple, a “cheeky” birthday trip (more on that later for context) and themed party, the first rollouts of couple Halloween costumes and just plenty of PDA displayed on the ‘gram. We couldn’t get enough of it! So we relived all the moments to share them with you here in our weekly recap of all things Black love. In case you missed these moments, scroll down to feel all warm and fuzzy from the love that was shown this week.
RELATIONSHIPS
Complex

Future Says ‘I’d Rather Hang with Jada’ When Suggested He and Will Hang

Still reeling from the entanglement controversy of last summer, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett are in the headlines again, this time, via Future’s Instagram stories. A recent episode of Facebook’s popular Red Table Talks hosted by Pinkett had actress Gwyneth Paltrow in a candid position where she and Pinkett discussed their sex lives. The host was quoted as saying, “it’s hard.” Conclusions were drawn, specifically having to do with whether her husband wasn’t ‘performing’ in the bedroom.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Dr. Jennifer Ashton shares heartache after tragic loss

GMA's Dr. Jennifer Ashton had crushing news for her fans when she paid tribute to a colleague who tragically passed away on Friday. The TV star took to her Instagram stories to share her heartache after ABC Atlanta news anchor, Jovita Moore, died just months after she was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 53.
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Step Inside The Temptations’ Otis Williams Home In Exclusive ‘Digs’ Tour

To celebrate his 80th birthday, Otis Williams of The Temptations filmed a special episode of Digs, a home-tour style show inspired by MTV’s Cribs. The beautiful home is filled with color, style, honors, and of course, platinum records. Williams refers to his home as “The Summit,” and proves himself to be a gracious host as he tours us around his stunning domicile.
MUSIC
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Says She Was Betrayed While Filming ‘Married to Medicine’ Season 9

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had issues with Quad Webb. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes is serious about her friendships. On the latest season, Heavenly was hurt after she had a social media spat with Quad Webb. Quad took to Instagram to post new photos of herself rocking a s*xy swimsuit. So Heavenly responded. And she did so by using an emoji. Quad mistook the emoji for shade. So she clapped back by going all the way in on Heavenly’s looks and body. She called out Heavenly about getting work done. Quad also said that Heavenly got work done and still can’t look as great as she naturally does.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie makes moving appearance in beautiful blue dress

Princess Eugenie stepped out for an important engagement on Thursday as she visited a Salvation Army outreach hub as part of her work with her organisation, the Anti Slavery Collective. The royal looked elegant as ever in a bold blue dress, too, with her shoulder-length hair down and loose and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy