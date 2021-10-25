Comscore Taps New CFO as It Looks to Make Measurement Inroads

Hearst Magazines president Debi Chirichella is continuing to make her mark on the company, just tapping Jonathan Wright as president of Hearst Magazines International. Wright will be based in New York and will oversee global strategy and commercial and editorial operations across Hearst Magazines’ international portfolio, which is made up of seven wholly owned companies, seven joint ventures and 43 licensees across 40 countries. He’ll report to Chirichella, while the leads of Hearst U.K., Europe, Greater China and Japan will report to him. It’s understood that this is not a new role, but one that has not been filled since 2016.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO