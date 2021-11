The angels had something to celebrate Oct. 10, when our very own Joy Brown left us on this earthly plain and joined them in their heavenly choir. She lived up to her name and was a “joy” to all who knew her. She was a bright light and an inspiration with her constant smile and sweet greetings. She will be greatly missed. Her service will be held on Oct. 29 at the Lyle Celebration Center at 2 p.m.

