It was senior night at Owl stadium playing against The Lions. Was a rough game for the Owls but the energy was alive and energetic as it always is! Interception against the Owls in the first five minutes which turned into a touchdown for the Lions. They continued to score more points before the Owls could do anything. But in the second quarter Owls were able to force a fumble and throw off the Lions game just enough to score a TD before the half. The owls did end up losing the game 17 - 6. But it was a great and fun game to enjoy on Seniors Night! Good luck to all of the Seniors!

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO