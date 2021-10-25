CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

How good would Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert be in NBA Jam?

By SLC Dunk
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t that long ago that LeBron James was telling everyone that no one wants to play as the Utah Jazz in...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

kslsports.com

Jazz C Rudy Gobert Quickly Reaches Double-Double Against Thunder

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Jazz center Rudy Gobert recorded a double-double stat line in a short amount of time during Utah’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz hosted the Thunder at Vivint Arena on Wednesday, October 20. After only 12 minutes on the hardwood, Gobert reached a...
NBA
chatsports.com

Roundball Roundup: Kevin O’Connor appreciates Rudy Gobert’s impact

The best reality television show is back - NBA regular season basketball. It starts for the Jazz on Wednesday against the Thunder. JP talked about his favorite show. Plus, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor jumped on the show to talk about his piece on Rudy Gobert. Here’s a rundown of this...
NBA
ksl.com

Season opener will be a special one for Donovan Mitchell, Eric Paschall

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell's mind still floods with the memories of growing up with Eric Paschall in Westchester County, New York. He remembers the 2.5 hour drives through heavy New York traffic just to get to practice. He can still clearly picture the McDonald's off the Bronx River Parkway that was a frequent stop. He laughs at the thought of playing NBA2k for hours at Paschall's house where he would often play with his new teammate Rudy Gay.
NBA
ksl.com

Donovan Mitchell talks about his bad eyesight, plus more from season opener

SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell was the target of a playful jab as he walked into his postgame press conference Wednesday. That's what happens when you wear sunglasses inside. OK, not full sunglasses, just regular ones that featured a tint, as he quickly pointed out. But with the talk...
NBA
numberfire.com

Donovan Mitchell starting for Utah on Wednesday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mitchell will kick the season off in the starting five alongside Rudy Gobert, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale, and Mike Conley. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against the Thunder.
NBA
FOX40

Mitchell scores 27, Gobert leads late surge, Jazz beat Kings

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full […]
NBA
kslsports.com

3. Jazz Center Rudy Gobert

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz open their season on October 20, just three days from today. With the clock ticking, we look at 50 things for Jazz fans to be excited about leading up to the 2021-22 NBA season. Coming in at number three, Jazz center Rudy Gobert.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert debuts a dozen-minute double-double

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert revealed a recipe for one insta-double-double. In their season-opening 107-86 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the Utah Jazz entered halftime with a 54-42 advantage. They owned the post from the opening tip. And they primarily had Rudy Gobert to thank for that.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Where do the Utah Jazz finish? Donovan Mitchell on his next step and developing new moves

David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke starts the show with Donovan Mitchell’s comments yesterday at practice about both his new moves and what it would mean for him to take the next step in his career. Then Locke looks at roster continuity and what it will mean for this season and the value of the point guard last year and if it changes this season. Finally a look at the West and where it all finishes. — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
ksl.com

Donovan Mitchell knows it's up to him to take the Jazz to the next level

SALT LAKE CITY — For the last four years, Donovan Mitchell has heard the same thing from fans in Detroit, New York, Dallas, and about half dozen other NBA cities: We should have drafted you. For those fans, it's easy: Their team missed out on an All-Star guard that is...
NBA
ABC4

Donovan Mitchell scores 27 as Jazz pull away from Sacramento, 110-101

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 20 rebounds, and the Utah Jazz beat the Sacramento Kings 110-101 on Friday night. Mike Conley added 17 points for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight against Sacramento in the first game at Golden 1 Center with a full crowd since March 8, 2020. “They came out and […]
NBA
NBC Sports

Davion locks up Donovan Mitchell, epically snatches ball

Davion Mitchell made his presence felt on the defensive end in the first half of the Kings' first home game of the season Friday night. Early in the second quarter, the 2021 No. 9 overall draft pick was tasked with guarding Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell, who also happens to be a mentor to the Kings' rookie, and the pupil took advantage of his teacher.
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Ranking Rudy Gobert among Defensive Player of the Year candidates

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is a 3x Defensive Player of the Year, but fans in Salt Lake City hope he won’t rest on his laurels in pursuit of a fourth trophy. The Defensive Player of the Year award may not hold the same luster as the Most Valuable Player award (as casual fans tend to underrate the impact of defense), but it’s still a prestigious honor.
NBA

