To readers of a certain age, Gorge is a name you’ll have been familiar with for some time. A veteran of the house and tech house scenes, he helped popularise the so-called ‘Mannheim Sound’ alongside fellow 8bit man, Nick Curly. A seriously consistent producer, he continues to release astounding productions, the latest of which is a killer remix for Jochem Hamerling on Adesso Music. A remix that’s been turning heads aplenty, it’s the sign of a producer who’s most definitely been around the block a couple times. We caught up with him recently to see what’s what. In his world…

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO