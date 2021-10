A number of House Democrats are ready to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure package if they do not get certain commitments on the separate spending bill. Many progressives have said they want to tackle the BIF and the Build Back Better legislation with Biden administration agenda items in tandem, but negotiations have gone on for weeks over objections to the BBB bill from Senators Joe Manchin (D- WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D- AZ).

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO