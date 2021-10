DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado has already placed orders for doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for children. The FDA is expected to give full approval of the vaccine for ages 5-11 on Friday. (credit: CBS) Then the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to grant approval which could happen next week. Colorado believes they will be ready to begin vaccinating 5-11 year-olds starting Nov. 5. Gov. Jared Polis said that children could receive the vaccine at their schools. (Photo by Andriy Andriyenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) “Schools can simply collect permission slips from parents and we’ll make that available at that site,” said Polis. Colorado said it is partnering with pediatrician offices and family physician offices across the state to make the vaccine available.

