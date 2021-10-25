Feels Like a Steal: A Winter-Ready (and Sustainable) Puffer Under $200

Step outside, take a deep breath, and feel the cool fall air burn deep in your tar-covered lungs, people: Fall has fallen, which means it’s [drum roll] puffer jacket season!. Now, if you’re new to the puffer jacket game, we’re jealous, since there’s literally no better feeling than the first time you get to experience being a big blob of shapely poofs as you strut down the street. When you’re sporting your puffer, you’re not only the Gorpy Ruler of the sidewalk, you’re also surrounded by a certain air of mystique, one that says, I know how to dress, and I'm not freezing my ass off. Plus, while you might not think you need a big coat right now, winter approaches, and you’ll be happy you invested in the end-all-be-all of stylish insulation when you’re the only one who’s not shivering during the many, inevitable post-toddy cig break.
