ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies

By Jordan Jewell
Hour Detroit Magazine
Hour Detroit Magazine
 5 days ago

From decadent chocolates and sugar-free lollipops that pack a punch to chewy, mouthwatering gummies, taffy and flavorful fudge, these Michigan-made candies are sure to sweeten up your day.

Bon Bon Bon

With countless flavors and varieties, it’s no secret that Bon Bon Bon is a local hot spot for chocolate. The Hamtramck chocolatiers work around the clock to make sure its customers have a delicious, customizable experience every time they visit one of its shops. Its “two bite-sized” candies come in wild flavors like Hazel-what?, Lil Hottie, Coffee and Donuts, Sticky Bon, and dozens more. Bon Bon Bon, 441 W. Canfield St., Suite 12, Detroit ; 313-316-1430, ext. 2; and 5 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor ; 313-316-1430, ext. 1 ; bonbonbon.com .

Sanders

The first Sanders candy shop opened in 1875 in Detroit. Founded by Fred Sanders, the business is now a household name in the metro area when it comes to great candy. The business sells dark, milk, and white chocolates, flavored caramels, and ice cream toppings like hot fudge and drizzles. Sanders; visit sanderscandy.com for locations and online shopping.

Cherry Republic

Established in 1989, Cherry Republic is your go-to for cherry snacks. The business, which is headquartered in Traverse City, now sells more than 200 cherry-based products. Among those goods are candies such as Chocolate Covered Cherries (available in milk and dark chocolate), Wild Cherry Gummy Bears, Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches, Cherry Sour Balls, and Dark Chocolate Cherry Turtles. Cherry Republic – Ann Arbor, 223 S. Main St., Ann Arbor ; 734-585-5231; cherryrepublic.com .

Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen

Since 1975, Frankenmuth Fudge has been churning out its tasty creations from its flagship shop in Michigan’s Little Bavaria. Flavors include birthday cake, cookies n cream, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter, and many others. The business also offers sugar-free and vegan options. Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen, 606 S. Main St., Frankenmuth and 1190 E. Avon Road, Rochester Hills . frankenmuthfudge.com .

Zolli Candy

Zolli Candy is 100 percent natural, allergy-free, sugar-free, keto, vegan, kosher, and diabetic-friendly. These sweet treats were created by a Michigan father-daughter duo seeking to create a candy that was good for your teeth. What started as a simple lollipop has expanded into an empire, featuring Zolli Gummeez, Zolli Drops, Zolli Taffy, and Zolli Carmelz. Don’t let its sugar-free recipes fool you — these health-conscious snacks still pack plenty of sweetness. Zolli Candy; shop.zollipops.com .

Blue Canary Confections

This Birmingham-based candy and confection shop aims to create beautifully decorated, delicious goods for its customers. Blue Canary Confections creates handcrafted bonbons in dozens of rotating flavors. From bourbon infusions to lavender and honey drizzles, there’s always something new to try. In addition to these tasty chocolates, the shop also offers gumdrops, caramels, candied nuts, marshmallows, and lollipops. Blue Canary Confections, 124 W. 14 Mile Road, Birmingham ; 248-792-7256; bluecanaryconfections.com .

Oh My Lolli

This Brighton-based business specializes in hard-candy treats. Its “lollirocks” and lollipops are available in various sizes and flavors, including blue raspberry, cherry, cotton candy, pomegranate lemonade, hot cinnamon, and more. Oh My Lolli’s facility is free of common allergens like nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, seeds, and gluten, and the businesses’ candies are made with natural oils and flavorings, non-high fructose corn syrup, and pure cane sugar. Oh My Lolli, 421 Mill Pond Lane, Brighton ; 810-229-2277; ohmylolli.com .

Shurms Candy

Oakland Township-based Shurms Candy is the maker of MichigGummies, a line of gummy candies in the shape of the state of Michigan. The original MichiGummies variety pack features the flavors cherry, raspberry, apple, grape, strawberry, and watermelon. The company also sells Sour MichiGummies and MichiCinnamons gummies. Shurms Candy, visit shurmscandy.com for locations and to shop online.

This post was originally published in 2021 and has been updated for 2022.

The post Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hour Detroit Magazine

How to Make Townhouse Detroit’s Home for the Night

Looking for a delicious drink to try on your next night in at home? This copycat recipe for Townhouse Detroit‘s Home for the Night is a simple way to kick your at-home drink game up a notch. Ingredients: 2 ounces Pilar Dark Rum 1 ounce chai tea 1⁄2 ounce Amaretto 2 teaspoons Coco Real Cream […] The post How to Make Townhouse Detroit’s Home for the Night appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
HometownLife.com

Canton woman fulfills dream opening new Middle Eastern carryout restaurant in Livonia

Hanadi Fregat has worked in restaurants for years since moving to the United States. Now, she's opened her own. The Canton Township resident recently opened Hanadi's Kitchen and Grill, located at 33591 W. Seven Mile in Livonia. A carryout restaurant, the space specializes in Middle Eastern cuisine, such as shawarma, grape leaves and falafel.
LIVONIA, MI
metroparent.com

Toys R Us Is Back in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

I grew up a Toys R Us kid. No, really! My mom worked at Toys R Us for 29 years and I grew up in that place. My favorite day of the year was “Take Your Daughter to Work Day” when I got to go in with her around 10 p.m. (since she worked midnights). I would work (and play) the whole night and afterwards, I got to pick out a new Barbie doll. It was awesome!
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Don’t let hot inflation cool your dating life. A guide to cheap dates across Michigan.

Whether it’s going out to dinner, the movies or even just happy hour, inflation rears its ugly head at the end of the date, when you get the bill. It feels like everything fun has a marked-up price these days and it’s wearing on the dating scene. A national survey found 77% of daters say dating could be easier if they had more money. As a result, one in five Americans said they’re going on less dates, according to LendingTree.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

5 great hidden gem restaurants in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- While every Ann Arbor resident and passers-through may know of Zingerman’s Delicatessen, Fleetwood Diner and Knight’s Steakhouse, the city is also home to plenty of strip-mall gems and hidden hangouts. For a new favorite restaurant off the well-worn path, check out these five great...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ecurrent.com

Venue provides a space for dining, working and more

A new place to eat, work, socialize and stay has recently opened in Ann Arbor. In the building formerly known as Lucky’s Market, 1919 S Industrial Hwy, Ann Arbor, Venue by 4m has provided the community with a multi-purpose gathering space. Venue was developed by Prentice 4M, a lifestyle...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Home to a New Chicken Sandwich Eatery

Michigan folks love their chicken, and that includes chicken sandwiches. It’s obvious that chicken sandwiches are a favorite across the Mitten, and that even gets amped up as Thanksgiving approaches. I mean, turkey and chicken are two different things, but people still go after the poultry this time of year.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home."It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday."There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson."A lot of families...
ROMEO, MI
MLive

When will Michigan’s great weather come to an end?

There is an end very soon to the sunshine and 70-degree plus weather. A storm system will move through now through Wednesday. But this change in weather here in Michigan will only last a few days. Here is the current radar, showing the storm system hanging west of Michigan as...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

“Unsolved Mysteries” Comes to Michigan

The Show Unsolved Mysteries has made the move to Netflix with new episodes. The most recent one highlighted a UFO sighting in Michigan over 20 years ago!. There have been a ton of UFO sightings in the state of Michigan but this episode focuses solely on the events that took place on March 8th of 1994.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Southfield's Lillie Bell's prepares mac & cheese

Family-owned Lillie Bell's in Southfield stopped by the FOX 2 kitchen to cook up some mac and cheese. Lillie Bell's is located at 25030 Southfield Rd., Southfield. To make half a pan you'll need: 2 1/2 pounds macaroni noodles (uncooked) 2 tablespoons Lawrys Seasoning Salt 1 tablespoon garlic powder 1/2 teaspoon pepper 1/4 cups butter 10 ounces heavy cream 5 ounces evaporated milk 1 pound of cheese 2 cups of cheese To prepare: Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Boil macaroni noodles for 8 minutes or until Al Dente. In a large mixing bowl, add cooked noodles, butter, heavy cream, evaporated milk, and seasonings. Mix until well incorporated. Add 1 pound of cheese to the macaroni mixture and mix until well incorporated. Pour mixture into a half pan. Cover the top with remaining 2 cups of cheese. Bake in oven for 30 minutes or until desired crust forms.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Land owners encouraged to help stop decline in oak trees in Michigan

Michigan has an oak tree problem. Oaks are common throughout the state. That’s good, but the Forest Stewardship Coordinator for the Department of Natural Resources said that’s not the whole story. “We've got a lot of white oak that is getting older, but it's not successfully reproducing,” said...
MICHIGAN STATE
Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit Magazine

Troy, MI
98
Followers
62
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Hour Detroit Magazine - Detroit, Michigan - Stories, Restaurants, Events, Clubs, and Resources.

 https://www.hourdetroit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy