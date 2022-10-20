Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with These Michigan-made Candies

From decadent chocolates and sugar-free lollipops that pack a punch to chewy, mouthwatering gummies, taffy and flavorful fudge, these Michigan-made candies are sure to sweeten up your day.

With countless flavors and varieties, it’s no secret that Bon Bon Bon is a local hot spot for chocolate. The Hamtramck chocolatiers work around the clock to make sure its customers have a delicious, customizable experience every time they visit one of its shops. Its “two bite-sized” candies come in wild flavors like Hazel-what?, Lil Hottie, Coffee and Donuts, Sticky Bon, and dozens more. Bon Bon Bon, 441 W. Canfield St., Suite 12, Detroit ; 313-316-1430, ext. 2; and 5 Nickels Arcade, Ann Arbor ; 313-316-1430, ext. 1 ; bonbonbon.com .

The first Sanders candy shop opened in 1875 in Detroit. Founded by Fred Sanders, the business is now a household name in the metro area when it comes to great candy. The business sells dark, milk, and white chocolates, flavored caramels, and ice cream toppings like hot fudge and drizzles. Sanders; visit sanderscandy.com for locations and online shopping.

Established in 1989, Cherry Republic is your go-to for cherry snacks. The business, which is headquartered in Traverse City, now sells more than 200 cherry-based products. Among those goods are candies such as Chocolate Covered Cherries (available in milk and dark chocolate), Wild Cherry Gummy Bears, Ruby Red Sour Cherry Patches, Cherry Sour Balls, and Dark Chocolate Cherry Turtles. Cherry Republic – Ann Arbor, 223 S. Main St., Ann Arbor ; 734-585-5231; cherryrepublic.com .

Since 1975, Frankenmuth Fudge has been churning out its tasty creations from its flagship shop in Michigan’s Little Bavaria. Flavors include birthday cake, cookies n cream, mint chocolate chip, peanut butter, and many others. The business also offers sugar-free and vegan options. Frankenmuth Fudge Kitchen, 606 S. Main St., Frankenmuth and 1190 E. Avon Road, Rochester Hills . frankenmuthfudge.com .

Zolli Candy is 100 percent natural, allergy-free, sugar-free, keto, vegan, kosher, and diabetic-friendly. These sweet treats were created by a Michigan father-daughter duo seeking to create a candy that was good for your teeth. What started as a simple lollipop has expanded into an empire, featuring Zolli Gummeez, Zolli Drops, Zolli Taffy, and Zolli Carmelz. Don’t let its sugar-free recipes fool you — these health-conscious snacks still pack plenty of sweetness. Zolli Candy; shop.zollipops.com .

This Birmingham-based candy and confection shop aims to create beautifully decorated, delicious goods for its customers. Blue Canary Confections creates handcrafted bonbons in dozens of rotating flavors. From bourbon infusions to lavender and honey drizzles, there’s always something new to try. In addition to these tasty chocolates, the shop also offers gumdrops, caramels, candied nuts, marshmallows, and lollipops. Blue Canary Confections, 124 W. 14 Mile Road, Birmingham ; 248-792-7256; bluecanaryconfections.com .

Oh My Lolli

This Brighton-based business specializes in hard-candy treats. Its “lollirocks” and lollipops are available in various sizes and flavors, including blue raspberry, cherry, cotton candy, pomegranate lemonade, hot cinnamon, and more. Oh My Lolli’s facility is free of common allergens like nuts, soy, dairy, eggs, seeds, and gluten, and the businesses’ candies are made with natural oils and flavorings, non-high fructose corn syrup, and pure cane sugar. Oh My Lolli, 421 Mill Pond Lane, Brighton ; 810-229-2277; ohmylolli.com .

Shurms Candy

Oakland Township-based Shurms Candy is the maker of MichigGummies, a line of gummy candies in the shape of the state of Michigan. The original MichiGummies variety pack features the flavors cherry, raspberry, apple, grape, strawberry, and watermelon. The company also sells Sour MichiGummies and MichiCinnamons gummies. Shurms Candy, visit shurmscandy.com for locations and to shop online.

This post was originally published in 2021 and has been updated for 2022.

