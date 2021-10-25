Georgia's updated injury report after bye week

Just about every college football program in the country wants quarterback Arch Manning. But who does the five-star quarterback want?. No recruit is under a microscope like Arch Manning. Every visit he takes is watched with bated breath. Everything he says and does is followed by recruiting buffs hoping to...
Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
A flurry of negative information has come out about Ed Orgeron since news surfaced on Sunday that he will not return as the head coach at LSU next season. One of the allegations against Orgeron claims he made a pass at a woman who turned out to be the wife of the LSU official.
After the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 52-24 Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium, head coach Nick Saban finished his last interview on the field, and as usual, walked toward the Alabama tunnel. But, Saban quickly realized he wasn't ready to go home just yet. The coach turned around...
Kay Ivey, that’s the governor of Alabama. And if I had to guess, more Alabama natives recognize Nick Saban’s name more than Governor Ivey’s. That’s just how big Crimson Tide football is in the state, and Saban is arguably the biggest celebrity from Huntsville to Mobile. And when you’re that...
Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
Controversial decisions are unfortunately overshadowing what might have been the game of the college football season between No. 6 Michigan and No. 8 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short when it couldn’t convert on fourth and three with 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter. Wolverines quarterback...
Tight end Clay Cundiff leaves the Wisconsin football game in an ambulance after a scary injury. While the Wisconsin football team was having no issues vs. Iowa at home on Saturday, Badgers tight end Clay Cundiff had to be driven off the Camp Randall Field in an ambulance after an injury.
(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
If you think your mentions are bad, Taylor Lewan, just imagine watching the fourth-quarter game film from Michigan football's loss to Michigan State. Lewan, a former Michigan offensive lineman who plays for the Tennessee Titans, laid down some heavy smack talk less than a day before MSU and U-M kicked off in one of the most highly anticipated matchups of the rivalry.
Colorado State had Utah State on the ropes on Friday night, but a foolish mistake in the closing seconds ultimately cost the Rams the game. After Colorado State gained 15 yards on a third-and-1o, the field goal unit rushed onto the field. However, that wasn’t necessary since there were 11 seconds remaining and Colorado State could’ve spiked the ball to stop the clock.
Charlie Strong was just handed down a fairly significant punishment from the NCAA from various infractions during his time as the South Florida head football coach. On Friday, the NCAA issued a media release outlining a wide array of violations committed by both the football and women’s basketball programs while Strong was employed as the Bulls’ front man.
Penn State came into the ‘Shoe and was a motivated bunch that played with a lot of effort and purpose, looking to spring the upset over a top-five ranked Ohio State squad that seemed to be firing on all cylinders. At the end of the day though, the Nittany Lions...
Happy Thursday, everyone. As you well know, Alabama is set to face LSU following this weekend’s bye. Lame duck coach Ed Orgeron made some pretty alarming comments yesterday. The LSU Tigers have so few players available because of injuries that they will be unable to hold a full football practice Wednesday, coach Ed Orgeron told reporters during a conference call.
Kirk Herbstreit called Ohio State’s 33-24 win over Penn State Saturday night, and he was certainly impressed. The College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed for the first time this season on Tuesday night; however, Herbstreit revealed his new top 6 rankings after the Buckeyes win over the Nittany Lions.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.
Comments / 0