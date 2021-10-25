Georgia's updated injury report after bye week

The Georgia Bulldogs were on a bye week this past weekend — and it came at the best possible time.

Georgia’s injury report has been getting longer and longer each week, but thankfully a few Dawgs took advantage of not having a game in Week 8 and were able to get healthy.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media on some of the Bulldogs’ injuries on Monday. Here’s the updated reported following the bye week.

QB J.T. Daniels

Injury: Lat

Status: Day to day

Kirby Smart: “The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback.”

WR Jermaine Burton

Injury: Groin

Status: Probable

Kirby Smart: “Had a groin. Hopeful to be 100 percent. Practiced all of last week.”

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Injury: Ankle

Status: Probable

Kirby Smart: Says the WR continues to improve.

RB Kenny McIntosh

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

WR Arian Smith

Injury: Shin

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: The head coach is hopeful Smith can play.

DB Christopher Smith

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at.”

CB Ameer Speed

Injury: Ankle

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Hopefully getting there.”

WRs Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens

Injuries: Blaylock (hamstring), Pickens (ACL)

Status: Doubtful

Kirby Smart: “Probably still a little ways away. It’s one of those deals where we’re trying to get healthy.”

Players who are OUT

