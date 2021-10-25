CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's updated injury report after bye week

By Joe Vitale
 6 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs were on a bye week this past weekend — and it came at the best possible time.

Georgia’s injury report has been getting longer and longer each week, but thankfully a few Dawgs took advantage of not having a game in Week 8 and were able to get healthy.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart updated the media on some of the Bulldogs’ injuries on Monday. Here’s the updated reported following the bye week.

QB J.T. Daniels

Sept. 18, 2021; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) passes the ball against South Carolina during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Lat

Status: Day to day

Kirby Smart: “The next step is, can he move, can he throw with accuracy and do the things required to play quarterback.”

WR Jermaine Burton

Sept. 18, 2021; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

Injury: Groin

Status: Probable

Kirby Smart: “Had a groin. Hopeful to be 100 percent. Practiced all of last week.”

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint #81 after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on Oct. 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Injury: Ankle

Status: Probable

Kirby Smart: Says the WR continues to improve.

RB Kenny McIntosh

Jan. 1, 2021; Atlanta; Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) runs against Cincinnati during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Hamstring

Status: Questionable

WR Arian Smith

Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith (11) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. Syndication: Online Athens

Injury: Shin

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: The head coach is hopeful Smith can play.

DB Christopher Smith

Oct. 3, 2020; Athens, Georgia; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart talks to defensive back Christopher Smith (29) during the game against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Shoulder

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Practiced last week. Will find out more today about where he is at.”

CB Ameer Speed

Oct. 2, 2021; Athens; The Georgia Bulldogs led by defensive back Ameer Speed (9) run out to the field to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injury: Ankle

Status: Questionable

Kirby Smart: “Hopefully getting there.”

WRs Dominick Blaylock and George Pickens

Sept. 21, 2019; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries: Blaylock (hamstring), Pickens (ACL)

Status: Doubtful

Kirby Smart: “Probably still a little ways away. It’s one of those deals where we’re trying to get healthy.”

Players who are OUT

Oct. 9, 2021; Auburn, Alabama; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kendall Milton (2) gets through Auburn Tigers defenders during the fourth quarter Jordan-Hare Stadium. John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
  • RB Kendall Milton (Knee) – OUT
  • OL Tate Ratledge (Foot) – OUT
  • DB Tykee Smith (Knee) – OUT
  • CB Jalen Kimber (Shoulder) – OUT
  • LB Rian Davis (Quad) – OUT

