We are heading into our last week of the regular season for the 2021 IHSA football season. We've been broadcasting games all season long on 1440 WROK and we have been delayed for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it's just a sophomore game that goes long but the most unique delay of game has to go to the time we were broadcasting the Freeport-East game and the game was delayed for about 30 minutes while they waited for the paramedics to show up. It's unclear where the paramedics for the first game went because they were there for the sophomore game but when it was time to start the varsity they were no where to be found. Was there another call they had to attend to? Did they get hungry and just wanted a quick burger? Who knows, but we were forced to fill for about 45 minutes while we waited their return.

