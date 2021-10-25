Wellspring Capital Management Acquires Interim HealthCare Parent Company Caring Brands International

The global advanced wound care management market in 2019 was worth US$ 10,911.2 million and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2019-2027. Advanced Wound Care Management Market, by Product Type (Moist Wound Dressings {Foam Dressings, Hydrocolloid Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Hydrogel Dressings, and Collagen Dressings}, Wound Therapy Devices {Pressure Relief Devices, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, and Electrical Stimulation Devices}, and Active Wound Care {Artificial Skin & Substitutes and Topical Agents}), By Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Ulcers {Pressure Ulcers, Diabetic Foot Ulcers, and Venous Ulcers}, Traumatic Wounds, Burns, and Other Wounds), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2019 – 2027.
