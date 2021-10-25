Wellspring Capital Management Acquires Interim HealthCare Parent Company Caring Brands International

Solo Brands ($DTC), maker of steel wood-burning stoves and other outdoor brands, made its NYSE debut on Thursday. CEO John Merris stopped by Cheddar's "Closing Bell" to talk about the decision behind the IPO and the company's experience in direct-to-consumer retail and e-commerce. Merris said that after going public the immediate goal for the company is to focus on overseas expansion. "Internationally, there's been a lot of demand and chatter from our customers of wanting us to launch there," he said.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO