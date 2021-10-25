CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Wellspring Capital Management Acquires Interim HealthCare Parent Company Caring Brands International

By Andrew Donlan
homehealthcarenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrivate equity firm Wellspring Capital Management has reached a deal to acquire Caring Brands International, the parent company of Sunrise, Florida-based Interim HealthCare. The deal, announced early Monday, is yet another example of PE players becoming more involved in the home-based care space, especially when it comes to home care franchise...

homehealthcarenews.com

Comments / 0

 

