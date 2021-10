WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will present an updated agreement on a social and climate spending plan on Thursday morning to Congress and voters. The White House says the plan has the support of all 50 Democrats in the Senate and said it is confident this bill can pass the House too. Progressive Democrats in the House of Representatives, however, have said they want to see the full text before making any deals.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 DAYS AGO