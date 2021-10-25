CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Free Community Trick Or Treat Activities

By Gwen
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 6 days ago
Who says Halloween has to be celebrated just one day, why not have festivities all week long. Here is a list of activities going on starting as early as Wednesday for children to enjoy this Halloween:. 10/27 Purpose Church 7-8:30 1618 E Murphy St. Odessa. 10/29 Odessa College Tech...

KBAT 99.9

FREE HALLOWEEN MOVIES THIS SATURDAY AT BIG SKY DRIVE IN MIDLAND!

It's Halloween week here in the Permian Basin and the Midland County Sheriff's Office is TREATING you to Free Movies this Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Big Sky Drive-In! Talk about a TREAT! Each screen will get a DOUBLE FEATURE and offer some great FAMILY HALLOWEEN movies. MAKE PLANS TO TAKE THE kiddos OUT this Saturday Night!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Was She Able To Do The Big Texas Breakfast Burrito Challenge?

Yes, everything in Texas is is bigger, including our Burritos! And, in this particular case it's a breakfast burrito. When I saw this video pop up in my newsfeed I had to do a double take. I love when restaurants have an eating challenge. You know, the type of restaurants that say "Eat our 70 oz steak in 1 hour and you get it for free".
FOOD & DRINKS
KBAT 99.9

Midland Odessa Shopping: A Trip Back In Time

As a "new" Midlander (only having been here about 15 months now)--I'm still discovering all the little nooks and crannies of the area in my daily travels. This time, on a trip to the Spirit Halloween store with my wife to buy a Halloween Costume for each of us for a party we're headed to Saturday night-I discovered a little piece of history in what was once known as the Dellwood Mall. In talking with coworker Kevin Chase and getting the back story as he grew up just a few blocks from Dellwood Mall and walked there regularly with his family and friends to shop and pass the time as kids do--I found out all about the stores that used to be there and about how vibrant a place it once was til Midland Park Mall and loop 250 became a thing here. Some Pictures In case It's been a while--as you can see:
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

How To Create A Frightful Feast This Halloween

When we think about holiday food we always think about Thanksgiving and Christmas dishes, why not have some Halloween dishes. This year after a night of trick or treating or to get you in the spirit let the family enjoy a frightful feast. Lauren Nutting recently shared how to make a Frightful Feast with Midland Living Magazine.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Permian Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Banner!. He is a 9-year-old...
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Lines Everywhere in Midland Texas-Why Isn't THIS Line Shorter Than The Rest?

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

An Open Letter To Drivers On The Loop 250 and 191 in Midland

Now that I've been in West Texas for a year and a half, and have travelled these roads thru every season--I feel like I'm established enough to say: When you're on The Loop 250 or 191 and you're driving in the right lane and approaching an on-ramp with a car on it that's looking to merge--GET OVER!!! Move to the left lane to allow people to get on! I can't tell you how many times I've attempted to merge and have to hit my brakes because someone travelling in the right lane hasn't moved to let me on... I do understand that sometimes there are circumstances where you CAN'T get over because there is already a car or truck in the left lane next to you or near you--so there's nowhere you can go. That does happen from time to time. But most of the time you have the space-so please be courteous and scoot!
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

What Does a Blue Halloween Candy Bucket Mean?

One of the things that I LOVE about Halloween is taking my daughter, Tara, around town for trick-or-treating. We really love going to the areas where the "really big" candy is. She's old enough to drive herself so I think it's awesome that she still wants me to be her "Uber" driver on October 31st.
LIFESTYLE
KBAT 99.9

Rent in Midland Goes Up While Odessa Rent Stays Lower

Looks like rent in Midland has gone as low as it will go and now rents are going back up. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, October rent in Midland was 3% higher than it was in September. A one-bedroom apartment went up to $744 while a two-bedroom apartment was $909.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Free Halloween Activities To Take The Kids For Halloween In Midland and Odessa

We are 24 days away from Halloween, so I guess you could say it it is never too early to start planning what activities. With Halloween falling on a Sunday this year, there will be many activities on Saturday. But who says you can only celebrate that weekend. Between both Midland and Odessa there are events going on during the month of October that are free to the public.
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Beloved Midland Odessa Business Gives Back

There's a wonderful organization here in the Permian Basin that helps families in Midland provide homes for children living in the state's custody or to a child available for adoption in Texas or internationally. It's called Buckner Family Place, and they provide the needed resources for single-parent families to live in a safe, secure environment while they complete their educational or vocational goals. They also learn the skills necessary to become self-sufficient. We're very fortunate to have a wonderful place right here in West Texas that's so vital to the family unit in our area... And we're also fortunate to have a beloved business that recognizes the contributions they make and how important they are--and who is willing to give back so they can continue to make a difference.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
