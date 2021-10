Congress will likely honor the 13 service members killed in Afghanistan during August's withdrawal with the Congressional Gold Medal. Rep. Lisa McClain, a Michigan Republican, has led more than 300 co-sponsors in backing a bill that would award the soldiers. Eleven Marines, one Army soldier, and one member of the Navy died Aug. 26 during the United States's withdrawal from Afghanistan. The bill is likely to pass before the end of October.

