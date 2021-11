The postseason begins tonight for the Norwalk volleyball team, as the Warriors play host to rival Carlisle in the first round of Class 4A Region 4. In fact, it’s the same opponent and same location as last year’s playoff opener. Norwalk enters off a 20-17 regular season in which they finished fourth in the Little Hawkeye Conference, earning them the #3 seed in the region. The Wildcats went 9-15 during the regular season, but have not lost in the month of October. Norwalk senior Cate Backstrom says as her team enters the postseason, it’s time to focus on what they do best.

NORWALK, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO